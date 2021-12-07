NBC News Hires Yamiche Alcindor as Washington Correspondent

Yamiche Alcindor is on the move.

The veteran PBS Newshour White House correspondent will join NBC News as a Washington correspondent, according to a memo to staff Tuesday from NBC News Washington bureau chief Ken Strickland.

Alcindor will join the bureau in March, “covering the Biden administration, the impact of federal policies on communities across the country, and issues at the intersection of race, culture and politics,” Strickland wrote.

Alcindor also anchors the PBS weekly public affairs program Washington Week, and will continue to do so after joining NBC News. The veteran journalist, who worked at The New York Times and USA Today before joining PBS in 2018, won’t be a total stranger to NBC News viewers: She had been a contributor to the network since 2016.

Strickland’s note is below.

I am pleased to announce that Yamiche Alcindor will be joining NBC News as a Washington correspondent covering the Biden administration, the impact of federal policies on communities across the country, and issues at the intersection of race, culture and politics.

Yamiche, who will be joining the bureau in March, is already a familiar figure to NBC News and MSNBC viewers. As a network contributor since 2016, she has regularly shared her reporting, insights and analysis across many programs including Meet the Press with Chuck Todd, Morning Joe, Deadline: White House, and Andrea Mitchell Reports.

She joins us from PBS NewsHour where she serves as the White House Correspondent. Last May, she also became the moderator of PBS’ Washington Week. She will continue to serve as the program’s anchor after she joins us.

Prior to PBS NewsHour, Yamiche had a distinguished run as a national political reporter at The New York Times, and a national reporter at USA Today. She is a Society of Professional Journalism Fellow and her work has been recognized with the Radio Television Digital News Association’s John F. Hogan Distinguished Service Award, the Aldo Beckman Award for Overall Excellence in White House Coverage, and the IWMF’s Gwen Ifill Award. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and was named the organization’s Journalist of the Year last year.

Yamiche holds a bachelor’s degree in English, government and African American studies from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in broadcast news and documentary filmmaking from New York University.

Please join me in welcoming Yamiche to our team.

