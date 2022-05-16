Yasmin Finney Joins BBC’s ‘Doctor Who’ as Rose

Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney has joined BBC’s iconic Doctor Who drama to play the character of Rose.

“Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose? You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set. We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world — and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!” Russell T Davies, Doctor Who showrunner, said in a statement on Monday.

Finney, who is also a transgender actress, boards the popular series after Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa was named as the new Doctor in the BBC series. Gatwa replaces the outgoing Timelord Jodie Whittaker, who revealed she was leaving last year. Gatwa is the first Black actor to play the iconic figure.

Finney is currently shooting scenes as Rose to air in 2023 as Doctor Who celebrates its 60th anniversary.

“If anyone would have told 8 year old Yasmin that one day she’d be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them. This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life. I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get Ready,” Finney said in her own statement.