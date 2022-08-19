‘Yellowjackets’ Adds Elijah Wood for Season 2

Elijah Wood is headed to Yellowjackets.

The Lord of the Rings alum has booked a season-long guest role on the second season of the Showtime Emmy-nominated drama series.

Wood will play the role of Walter, a dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge present-day Misty (Emmy nominee Christina Ricci) in ways that she won’t see coming.

The actor becomes the third new face to join the show’s present-day storyline and the first to not be playing an adult version of a pre-existing character. Earlier this week, Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) signed on to play the adult version of Courtney Eaton’s Lottie Matthews, while Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) was previously announced to play the grown-up Van (Liv Hewson in the 1990s storyline).

Wood’s credits include the Lord of the Rings franchise, the upcoming L.A. Rush and The Toxic Avenger. On TV, his credits include Wilfred and Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. He’s repped by CAA and Brillstein.

Wood joins a cast that also includes Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis and Tawney Cypress. The 1990s-set drama counts stars including Hewson, Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sophie Nelisse. Husband and wife duo Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created the series and serve as showrunners alongside Jonathan Lisco.

Season two is poised to begin production Aug. 30. A return date has not yet been announced.