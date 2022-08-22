‘Yellowjackets’ Creators Ink Showtime Overall Deal

Showtime is locking down the creators of breakout hit Yellowjackets.

The Paramount Global-backed premium cable network has signed married Yellowjackets creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson to an overall deal.

Under the multiple-year pact, the couple will continue to serve as showrunners on the Emmy-nominated drama (alongside Jonathan Lisco) and develop new projects exclusively for the cabler.

The news arrives as Yellowjackets is gearing up to go into production on season two and as the series is nominated for seven Emmys, including drama series and two writing mentions for Lyle and Nickerson. The couple also earned WGA nominations for their work on the series, which ranks as Showtime’s most-streamed in history.

“Ashley and Bart are not only great writers, but they are also wildly original thinkers and creators,” said Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine. “I’m not sure I would want to go camping with them, but I sure as hell love working with them, and I’m thrilled they will be working at Showtime for years to come.”

Lyle and Nickerson’s credits include AMC’s Dispatches From Elsewhere, Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico and The CW’s The Originals.

“We are beyond grateful for Showtime’s partnership, advocacy and vision throughout this whole process. David Nevins, Gary Levine, Jana Winograde, Amy Israel, Dave Binegar and the whole team believed in the potential of Yellowjackets and have been tenaciously supportive of us from the very beginning,” Lyle and Nickerson said in a joint statement Monday. “We couldn’t imagine a better place to have landed (pun intended) and are thrilled to be continuing this journey with them. Buzz buzz buzz.”

Ahead of its return to production, Yellowjackets has been busy solidifying its cast for season two. The series has enlisted Elijah Wood, Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose for its present-day storyline, while also promoting Courtney Eaton (Lottie) and Liv Hewson (Van) to series regulars.

Lyle and Nickerson are repped by UTA, Grandview and the Nord Group.