‘Yellowjackets’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime  

Buzz, buzz.

Yellowjackets will return for a second season on Showtime, with the ViacomCBS-backed cable network formally renewing its breakout drama on Thursday. The psychological horror/coming-of-age series from married creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson has become a breakout for Showtime and currently has a rare 100 percent rating among critics on RottenTomatoes.com. The news comes ahead of its Jan. 16 finale and after the series landed a Critics’ Choice nomination for best drama series.

The story of a girls high school soccer team whose plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness, Yellowjackets features a dual storyline set in present day and in the 1990s as the series charts what happens in the immediate aftermath and the long-term effects on the lives of the survivors. Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress play the adult version of high schoolers. The young cast includes Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

In an interview with TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast, Lyle and Nickerson said they pitched Yellowjackets around town and, while most buyers wanted the young adult version of the series, Showtime immediately warmed to their darker vision. The duo, whose credits include Narcos and The Originals, have a long-term vision for the series. “We pitched it as a five-season idea,” Nickerson said. Added Lyle: “In success, the show will tell us.” (Listen to the full interview, below.)

“Yellowjackets has been an unadulterated sensation for Showtime,” said Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine. “We are overwhelmed by both the acclaim and the audience response to our series, including several ‘Best of 2021’ lists, a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and snowballing viewership. Clearly there is a hunger for originality and audacity, and our incredible showrunners Ashley, Bart and Jonathan, along with their pitch-perfect cast, have delivered that and so much more. I can’t wait to see the surprises they have in store for us in season two.”

The series hails from Entertainment One and counts Nickerson, Lyle and Jonathan Lisco as co-showrunners. The trio exec produce alongside pilot director Karyn Kusama and Drew Comins.

“We are beyond grateful for the incredible support we’ve received for this show — both from Gary Levine, Jana Winograde, David Nevins, Amy Israel, Dave Binegar, and the rest of the fantastic Showtime team, and from our growing team of ‘Citizen Detectives’ at home,” said Lyle, Nickerson and Lisco. “We can’t wait to continue telling this story with our amazing cast and crew. The saga continues!”