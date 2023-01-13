‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 First Look: “Kidnapping, Cults, Death”

“Kidnapping, cults, death. Your friendships are a little more complicated than most,” says Elijah Wood, a new face to the Yellowjackets world.

That line, from a new teaser (below), sums up what’s in store when the hit Showtime survival drama returns with its highly anticipated second season. What questions the show will answer following the cliffhangers left after the shocking first season remain to be seen with its March 24 return. The eOne-produced series is currently in production in Vancouver and has already been renewed for a third season.

The Emmy-nominated drama from co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress as the starring returning foursome.

Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) join as series regulars for season two, along with Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) in a season-long guest arc.

The survival epic, psychological horror and coming-of-age drama is billed as the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

The first season has the rare 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and drew more than 5 million weekly cross-platform viewers, the second-most streamed series ever for Showtime.

Season two also stars Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue) and Kevin Alves.

Yellowjackets is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer. Karyn Kusama directed the pilot.

Season two returns starting March 24 on streaming and on demand for Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. See the first look photos below:

Christina Ricci as Misty. Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.

Juliette Lewis as Natalie. Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna. Colin Bentley/SHOWTIME