‘1883’ Draws Big Crowd for Paramount Network (Exclusive)

True to its lineage as part of the Dutton-verse, Yellowstone prequel 1883 delivered a big audience for the start of its cable run.

The Paramount+ series, which premiered in late 2021, is getting a full-season run on Paramount Network over the summer, and it drew a lot of eyeballs for its June 18 debut on the cable outlet. The two-episode premiere drew 3.8 million viewers on its first night, including replays and simulcasts on five other Paramount Global cable channels.

That’s a strong showing, particularly considering that 1883 has been available to stream in its entirety for more than a year. In fact, were it a new series, it would be the most watched scripted debut on cable since The Walking Dead: World Beyond on AMC in October 2020.

But that’s a mark 1883 already held, as Paramount Network ran the series premiere on Dec. 19, 2021, simultaneous with its streaming debut on Paramount+. The on-air telecast drew just under 5 million viewers following an episode of Yellowstone and set a premiere record for the channel. At the time, Paramount said it was the biggest series debut on cable since Fear the Walking Dead in 2015. Episode two brought in 4.31 million people for Paramount Network a week later before the rest of the series streamed exclusively on Paramount+.

Created by Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan, 1883 follows the generation of the Dutton family that first settles what will become Yellowstone Ranch. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May (who recently spoke to THR about the rerelease), LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert star.

Sheridan executive produces with John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce.