‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Teaser Trailer Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Released

Paramount+ has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series 1923.

The limited series is billed as “a Yellowstone origin story” and stars box office legend Harrison Ford and Oscar winner Helen Mirren as an early 20th-century generation of the Dutton family. The trailer below was released during the fifth-season premiere of Yellowstone on the Paramount Network.

The project from showrunner Taylor Sheridan follows patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) and explores “the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

This marks the first time the 80-year-old Indiana Jones and Star Wars star has led a dramatic television series. The 77-year-old Mirren’s prior credits include Prime Suspect and HBO’s Catherine the Great miniseries. She earned a best actress Oscar for her role in 2007’s The Queen.

The limited series also stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry) and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).

The program follows up on the success of the previous Yellowstone prequel, 1883, which chronicled the Duttons as they traveled from Texas to what would become the family homestead in Montana.

Paramount+ will launch the premiere of 1923 following an episode of Yellowstone on Dec. 18., and then hold off on airing the second episode until Jan. 1.