‘Yellowstone,’ U.K. ‘Ghosts’ to Shore Up CBS as Network Remakes Fall Schedule

CBS is tearing up its fall schedule.

The network has set a new lineup for fall that acknowledges the actors and writers strikes and relies on a mix of unscripted shows, acquired scripted series — including Yellowstone and the British version of Ghosts — and news programming. CBS had previously announced a business-as-usual fall slate ahead of May’s upfronts, despite the fact that writers had already gone on strike against studios and streamers in seeking a new contract.

All that remains of that earlier schedule are expanded, 90-minute episodes of Survivor and The Amazing Race on Wednesday nights and long-running newsmagazines 48 Hours and 60 Minutes in their usual weekend spots. In addition to Paramount Network’s Yellowstone and the U.K. Ghosts, CBS will import SEAL Team — which was formerly a CBS show — and docuseries FBI True from Paramount+ and has added three original unscripted shows: Buddy Games, Lotería Loca and Raid the Cage. Primetime editions of The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal will also help fill out the slate, and summer shows Big Brother and The Challenge: USA will extend into fall.

CBS will air edited episodes of Yellowstone (which freely employs profanity not allowed on broadcast airwaves) on Sunday nights, starting with the show’s first season. In weeks when the network doesn’t have an NFL doubleheader, two episodes will air starting at 8 p.m.; in doubleheader weeks, it will expand 60 Minutes to an hour and a half and have a single Yellowstone at 9 p.m., leading into the Sunday Big Brother.

Game show Lotería Loca, hosted by Jaime Camil, will lead off the week at 8 p.m. Monday nights, followed by NCIS reruns and a to-be-announced Paramount+ original. Big Brother, FBI True and repeats of FBI will air on Tuesdays.

Buddy Games, a competition show hosted by Josh Duhamel and based on summer camp games, will follow Big Brother on Thursdays in the early fall, with The Challenge: USA completing the night. Once those three shows finish, repeats of Young Sheldon and Ghosts will lead into an hour of the British Ghosts (which is the source material for the network’s hit) and SEAL Team.

The Price Is Right at Night and Let’s Make a Deal Primetime will share the 8 p.m. Friday slot, leading into Raid the Cage and encores of Blue Bloods.

CBS’ revised fall schedule below; all times are ET/PT. Premiere dates will be announced later.

Monday

8 p.m.: Lotería Loca

9 p.m.: NCIS reruns

10 p.m.: Paramount+ original TBD

Tuesday

8 p.m.: Big Brother

9 p.m.: FBI True

10 p.m.: FBI repeats

Wednesday

8 p.m.: Survivor

9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race

Thursday (early fall)

8 p.m.: Big Brother

9 p.m.: Buddy Games

10 p.m.: The Challenge: USA

Thursday (late fall)

8 p.m.: Young Sheldon reruns

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts reruns

9 p.m.: Ghosts (U.K. series)

10 p.m.: SEAL Team

Friday

8 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night/Let’s Make a Deal Primetime

9 p.m.: Raid the Cage

10 p.m.: Blue Bloods reruns

Saturday

8 p.m.: Encores/sports

10 p.m.: 48 Hours

Sunday (NFL singleheader weeks)

7 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8 p.m.: Yellowstone (two episodes)

10 p.m.: Big Brother

Sunday (NFL doubleheader weeks)

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes

9 p.m.: Yellowstone

10 p.m.: Big Brother