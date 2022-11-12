‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Pushes Back Against Claims That It’s a “Red-State Show”

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Taylor Sheridan is dismissing the notion that his series Yellowstone falls into easy political categorization.
During a recent interview with The Atlantic, Sheridan addressed claims that the popular Paramount Network drama is geared toward politically conservative viewers. The publication cites New York Times columnist Ross Douthat having referred to the Kevin Costner-fronted series as “the most red-state show on television,” along with Daily Mail having suggested that Yellowstone is too “anti-woke” to win awards.
“They refer to it as ‘the conservative show’ or ‘the Republican show’ or ‘the red-state Game of Thrones,'” Sheridan said ahead of the season five premiere for the show that focuses on the Dutton family’s ranch. “And I just sit back laughing. I’m like, ‘Really?'”
Related Stories
The prolific television producer continued, “The show’s talking about the displacement of Native Americans and the way Native American women were treated and about corporate greed and the gentrification of the West, and land-grabbing. That’s a red-state show?”
With its impressive ratings, Yellowstone was considered to be among the most surprising 2022 Emmys snubs when it failed to land a single nomination. Its lone nom throughout the course of its run thus far was for production design in 2021.
In a column reacting to the lack of Emmy nominations for the show, The Hollywood Reporter chief television critic Daniel Fienberg said there was no truth to any assumption that TV Academy voters are too “woke” to appreciate the series.
“The argument that Yellowstone and shows of its ilk are discriminated against because of ideology is based on this peculiar insinuation that Taylor Sheridan and George Will are coffee-drinking companions,” he wrote. “Instead, Yellowstone is just a somewhat centrist drama in a genre that has traditionally leaned very slightly to the right. If TV shows could vote, Yellowstone and Emmy favorite (and, according to Netflix, massive hit) Ozark would probably support the same candidates.”
Yellowstone’s season five premiere airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on Paramount Network.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
The Good Doctor
‘The Good Doctor’ Star Freddie Highmore and Co-Showrunners on the 100th Episode and the Power of Neurodiverse Storytelling
-
Live Feed
Abortion Rights, Antisemitism and White Privilege: Amy Schumer on Her Wild ‘Inside’ Revival (and Hopes to Do More)
-
-
The Gentlemen
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Alexis Rodney Joins Guy Ritchie’s Netflix Series ‘The Gentlemen’ (Exclusive)
-
The Fien Print
‘Tulsa King’ Review: Sylvester Stallone in Taylor Sheridan’s Flimsy Fish-Out-of-Water Mobster Series