‘Yellowstone’ Actor Forrie J. Smith to Skip SAG Awards Over COVID Protocols: “I Will Not Get Vaccinated”

Forrie J. Smith says he won’t be joining his Yellowstone castmates in walking down the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony later this month due to the requirement that all attendees show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

“I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards — I mean no offense to anyone,” Smith said in a video posted to his Instagram account. “I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated to be at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.”

The actor continued, “I’m not vaccinated. I will not get vaccinated. I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs; I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot — I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities.”

Smith, who plays ranch hand Lloyd Pierce on the hit Paramount Network drama series, said he wishes he could be wearing a cowboy hat and boots on the red carpet to represent “my culture and heritage.” He then added about vaccinations, “I just don’t believe in that stuff.”

Representatives for the network did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Smith’s video appears to have since been deleted.

Yellowstone is nominated for best TV drama ensemble ahead of the Feb. 27 ceremony taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Smith, who recurred for the first two seasons before becoming a regular, is among the cast members named as nominees for the show; also listed are Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Ian Bohen, Eden Brolin, Kevin Costner, Hugh Dillon, Luke Grimes, Hassie Harrison, Cole Hauser, Jen Landon, Finn Little, Brecken Merrill, Will Patton, Piper Perabo, Kelly Reilly, Denim Richards, Taylor Sheridan and Jefferson White.

The SAG Awards’ COVID-19 protocols are described on the organization’s website as follows: “All ticketed attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination plus booster shot (if eligible), proof of negative lab-based COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours of event, and negative antigen (rapid) test the day of the event.”

As The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported earlier this month, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences does not intend to require proof of vaccination for attendees at the 2022 Oscars ceremony set to be held at the Dolby Theatre on March 27. A negative PCR test or a negative rapid antigen test is likely to be required.