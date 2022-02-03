‘Yellowstone’ Renewed for Season 5 at Paramount Network

Yellowstone will ride again at Paramount Network.

The ranch drama starring Kevin Costner and from creator Taylor Sheridan has been renewed for a fifth season on the ViacomCBS-owned basic cable network. The family drama capped a record-breaking season in January when the finale drew 10.3 million total viewers, an all-time high for both the series and Paramount Network. (The show is the last scripted original on the linear network.)

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” said Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

Production on season five begins in May, with guest stars Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly both upped to series regulars and joining a cast that also includes returning stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.

The rising interest in Yellowstone also sparked a larger conversation about ViacomCBS’ streaming strategy as the drama is not available on Paramount+. The streamer is the conglomerate’s top priority but a years-old licensing deal that came before Viacom and CBS re-merged — and before CBS All Access was rebranded to reflect the company’s entire entertainment portfolio — has Yellowstone streaming exclusively on NBCUniversal-backed Peacock. Executives have reportedly attempted to buy back those rights, but Peacock has been unwilling to part with the show.

Still, ViacomCBS execs have used the linear strength of Yellowstone to drive fans to Paramount+. Paramount Network launched the Sheridan-produced drama Mayor of Kingstown after Yellowstone, with subsequent episodes of the Jeremy Renner starrer available exclusively on Paramount+. A month later, Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel 1883 debuted on the platform. Paramount+ reported this week that 1883 and Kingstown rank first and second, respectively, as the streamer’s most-watched original series. Sheridan, who is on his second, nine-figure overall deal with ViacomCBS, is further expanding the franchise to even more spinoffs in a bid to keep subscribers and limit churn with Yellowstone offshoot 6666 in the works for the streamer. Sheridan has six shows in the works at the company, with the recently renewed Kingstown joining the three Yellowstone shows and the upcoming Land Man (based on the Boomtown podcast) and spy drama Lioness also in the works for Paramount+.

“We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences,” said executive producer David C. Glasser of 101 Studios.

Yellowstone was originally greenlit by Kevin Kay, the former Spike TV exec who was tasked with rebranding the male-leaning cable network into a general entertainment hub called Paramount Network. Kay was pushed out amid the larger ViacomCBS reorg but Keith Cox, his top lieutenant who helped recruit Sheridan to the network, continues to work with the prolific producer on the franchise.

Sheridan co-created Yellowstone alongside John Linson. Both exec produce alongside Art Linson, Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay. The series, which recently garnered SAG and PGA nominations, is produced in-house by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.