‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer: Meet Gov. Dutton

It’s not a spoiler to reveal that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) becomes governor of Montana in season five of Yellowstone.

In fact, it’s the opening scene of the trailer for the coming season of the Paramount Network hit, which premieres Nov. 13. John announced his candidacy and secured the endorsement of the outgoing governor (Wendy Moniz) during the show’s fourth season — seemingly to spite Jamie (Wes Bentley), who was set to run for the post himself. The campaign, it appears, was a successful one.

John’s new job does not mean, however, that Yellowstone is turning into The West Wing: Montana. The remainder of the trailer (watch it below) highlights the infighting, power plays and family drama for which the show is known and loved by more viewers than any series on cable. Standout moments include John firing most of the governor’s staff and installing Beth (Kelly Reilly) as his chief of staff and Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) firing a drink at a wall while shouting, “This fucking family!”

The sprawling Yellowstone cast also includes Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly were upped to series regulars for season five, which will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton. Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein also return, and Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri have joined the cast.

MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce Yellowstone. Showrunner Taylor Sheridan and John Linson co-created the show and executive produce with Art Linson, Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

Watch the season five trailer below.