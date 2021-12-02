‘You’ Stays Atop Streaming Series Chart

You continued its run as the top series in Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the first week of November — though it fell below a billion minutes of watch time for the first time since its third season debuted.

The Netflix thriller came in at 994 million minutes of watch time (about 16.57 million hours, to use Netflix’s new preferred metric), easily leading the second-place original series, Squid Game (673 million).

It was not, however, the No. 1 title overall in the Nielsen rankings. That belongs to Netflix’s feature film The Harder They Fall, which racked up just under 1.2 billion minutes of viewing time in its first week streaming.

The original series list was dominated by Netflix, with only Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso — in 10th place at 310 million minutes — breaking into the top 10 from other streamers. Three shows — Narcos: Mexico (512 million minutes of viewing time), Big Mouth (360 million) and Colin in Black and White (356 million) — debuted in the top 10 with their season or series premieres.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for Nov. 1-7 are below.

Original Series

1. You (Netflix), 994 million minutes viewed

2. Squid Game (Netflix), 673 million

3. Locke & Key (Netflix), 635 million

4. Maid (Netflix), 524 million

5. Narcos: Mexico (Netflix), 512 million

6. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 489 million

7. Big Mouth (Netflix), 360 million

8. Colin in Black and White (Netflix), 356 million

9. Maya and the Three (Netflix), 343 million

10. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 310 million

Acquired Series

1. Cocomelon (Netflix), 767 million minutes

2. Seinfeld (Netflix), 672 million

3. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 605 million

4. Shameless (Netflix), 594 million

5. NCIS (Netflix), 519 million

6. In the Dark (Netflix), 420 million

7. Wentworth (Netflix), 419 million

8. The Blacklist (Netflix), 395 million

8 (tie). Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 395 million

10. Heartland (Netflix), 378 million