Joe Goldberg Goes From Stalker to Stalked in ‘You’ Season 4 Trailer

Joe Goldberg is back in the season four trailer for You — and this time, he’s going by Professor Jonathan Moore.

The full trailer, set to Hidden Citizens’ “I Ran (So Far Away),” sees Penn Badgley’s Joe find Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), who seemingly has no interest in reconnecting with him. “You’re a murderer, Joe,” she tells him. “You’re wrong about me. I’m gonna prove it to you,” he replies.

From there, Joe makes his way to London, where he settles in as a professor and tries to lay low. He falls in with a group of “the most insane, damaged people on Earth: a circle of privileged douchebags.” As per usual, Joe tries to turn over a new leaf and no longer be a murderous stalker. And as per usual, he fails.

“I do miss having someone out there,” Badgley’s Joe says in his narrating fashion, as he spots a brunette from his apartment window. “Hello,” he continues, before stopping himself. “No. No. I am not interested. Nope. Not interested. I don’t want to know. Why does the universe keep doing this to me?”

About halfway through the two-and-a-half-minute trailer, the roles seem to reverse (at least briefly), and Joe becomes the hunted. After seeing on the news that there’s an “eat the rich killer” on the loose, he begins getting mysterious texts from someone who’s following him.

“Nice jacket. Brown’s your color,” the first text reads. “Hello, Joe. Now do I have your attention?” the next set of texts reads.

Joe spends most of the second half of the trailer playing “shitty Sherlock,” trying to find the killer and continuing to be his stalker self.

The trailer ends with Joe longing for calm: “I just want my little European holiday back.”

Season four of the Netflix show is divided into two parts. Part one, which includes episodes one through five, hits the streamer Feb. 9; and part two, featuring episodes six through 10, will be released on March 9.

You also released brand-new first-look images for its upcoming season (below).

(L to R) Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, Penn Badgley as You. Courtesy of Netflix

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne in You. Courtesy of Netflix

(L to R) Ozioma Whenu as Blessing, Ben Wiggins as Roald, Dario Coates as Connie, Lukas Gage as Adam, Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Charlotte Ritchie as Kate and Niccy Lin as Sophie Soo You. Courtesy of Netflix

(L to R) Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Penn Badgley as Joe in You. Courtesy of Netflix