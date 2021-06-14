‘Younger’ Actress Molly Bernard: “Playing a Pansexual Character Changed My Life” (Guest Column)

I thought for a time that I was bisexual.

But I think I am likely pan and I think I only understand that because I embodied a pansexual person on Younger for more than half a decade. I feel so lucky to have played a groundbreaking character — one of the first pansexual characters on television. It took me actually living through the experiences that the show put my character, Lauren, through — like Lauren dating Maggie followed by Max, and having a sexual appetite for all genders — to understand, “Oh, it’s not just that a person who is pan wants to sleep with men and women.” That’s essentially bisexual.

And I think as we go on to live more in this life, “bisexual” might leave us. Anyone who is willing to or prone to being attracted to people who are not simply “the opposite sex,” I would hazard to say are probably pansexual. I have a feeling the bi community might all be pansexual, only in that the binary is reaching its shelf life. We’re living through that.

I say that because I don’t need to necessarily sleep with a man or woman, cis or otherwise. I’m attracted to all people. And I only know that distinction because of Lauren and through that lens.

In terms of my sexuality, when I first started making this show I was exclusively dating men. Because it’s easy to date men when you are a fine-looking, quirky, funny, young girl. You can figure it out. It’s easy to navigate. I knew how to handle them. The whole part about courting a boy was just what I knew.

Then, cut to me at 29 meeting Hannah, the total love of my life and realizing, “Oh, shit. This is it.” And I didn’t have any kind of freakout about it because I have a supportive community and I think, ultimately, I had Lauren’s essence in my bloodstream and it was OK. There was no breakdown. It was just all joy. And that is one excellent way of measuring progress.

Though I am marrying a woman, Hannah is gender-nonconforming. Despite the fact that she uses she/her/hers, it’s less about pronouns and more about, Hannah is Hannah, and Hannah is her own person.

There is this interesting ground we’re in right now. Gen Z, they are not as antiquated as even our generation is. They’re all fluid. I have some friends who are a little older than me who have Gen Z kids and they are like, “No one’s bi anymore. No one’s gay. Everyone’s fluid and everyone’s gender-nonconforming.” Which is fabulous, if that’s the case!

What sucks about it, and what is dangerous, is all the legislation that’s happening against abortions and the anti-trans legislation that’s happening in the United States. It’s awful that there is this kind of freedom happening and that the response is constriction around that freedom.

Because of that, I want to see more normalized queer representation. And by that, I mean that the character’s queerness is not their lead characteristic. I want to see more shows like Younger have lead characters who are queer, but who are living a life where who they sleep with is actually not that important. It’s important to them, but it’s not exploited.

Now that Younger is ending, I realize that it’s been one of the great gifts of my life to play a character with this kind of representation, where it’s not a Boys Don’t Cry or a tragic queer story. Lauren’s Lauren-ness and who she is, and her queerness, is aspirational. She’s a fabulous unicorn and a strong-ass woman.

And I find in my own life that I borrow something from Lauren: her unconditional love for herself and her amount of sheer confidence.

Molly Bernard stars in the Younger series finale (streaming on Paramount+) and in the LGBTQ indie dramedy Milkwater, which she executive produced. She will next appear in the Amazon Studios thriller Master.

This story first appeared in the June 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.