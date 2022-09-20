Skip to main content

‘Your Honor’ Changes Showrunners for Season 2

Joey Hartstone of ‘The Good Fight’ will reunite with Robert and Michelle King and take over as showrunner for Peter Moffat.

Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato as
Bryan Cranston in "Your Honor" Skip Bolen/SHOWTIME

There’s a new showrunner set to preside over season two of Showtime’s Your Honor.  

Joey Hartstone, who worked with exec producers Robert and Michelle King on season one of the series and is a veteran of The Good Fight, is taking over as showrunner. Peter Moffat (Criminal Justice) oversaw season one and departed for personal reasons. He next has AMC’s 61st Street.

The legal drama starring Breaking Bad grad Bryan Cranston was originally picked up as a limited series and submitted in that category for Emmy consideration. After being shut out by the TV Academy, Showtime renewed the series for a second season featuring the same cast.

Season two will return to the premium cable network on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m., with a streaming debut on Dec. 9.

The series is currently in production on season two, with the Kings set to exec produce alongside Hartstone. Moffat is no longer involved in the series. Cranston will return alongside guest stars Margo Martindale, Amy Landecker and new cast member Rosie Perez. Lilli Kay, Keith Machekanyanga, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Jimi Stanton and Benjamin Flores Jr. have been promoted to series regulars for season two.

The Kings exec produce via their CBS Studios-based King Size Productions banner. Your Honor is based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers alongside King Size’s Liz Glotzer, Cranston and his Moonshot Entertainment partner James Degus. Hope Davis and Isiah Whitlock Jr. also star.

