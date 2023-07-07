Yvette Nicole Brown to Announce 2023 Emmy Awards Nominations

Emmy-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown is set to join TV Academy chair Frank Scherma to announce the 2023 Emmy nominations on Wednesday.

This year’s Emmy nominees will be revealed in a live virtual ceremony set for 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET, which will stream live on the Emmys website and the TV Academy’s YouTube channel.

Brown was nominated for an Emmy for her work on The Black Lady Sketch Show. Her other credits include Community, Central Park, Elena of Avalor, Disenchanted, DC League of Super Pets and Lady and the Tramp.

“It’s been another transformational year in this platinum age of television that has delivered a diverse range of extraordinary programming,” Scherma said in a statement. “We are delighted to have Yvette help us celebrate our 75th anniversary as we honor the exceptional shows, innovators, storytellers and talent whose work has entertained and connected us this season.”

The 75th annual Emmys are currently set to air live on Monday, Sept. 18, from 5-8 p.m. PT/ 8-11 p.m. ET on Fox with the Creative Arts ceremonies set for Sept. 9 and 10. A host for the Fox ceremony has not yet been revealed but Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay are set to produce.

However, as The Hollywood Reporter noted last month, it’s possible that the ceremony could get delayed if there isn’t a resolution to the ongoing writers strike later this summer. The possibility of an actors strike also looms as SAG-AFTRA continues contract negotiations with the AMPTP group representing studios and streamers and the deadline for those talks is set for 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday. The Directors Guild recently reached a new deal with the studios and streamers.

Last year’s top Emmy winners included The White Lotus, Succession and Ted Lasso, all of which are eligible for nominations this year for their latest seasons. The second and final round of Emmys voting, to determine this year’s winners, is set to take place between Aug. 17 and 28.