Yvonne Orji to Host Single Parents Dating Show From Greg Daniels at HBO Max

Greg Daniels is making his first foray into unscripted series — with an assist from his daughter.

The Office and Upload creator and daughter Haley Daniels are behind a dating show for single parents called My Mom, Your Dad that has landed a series order at HBO Max. Insecure’s Yvonne Orji will host the series, which comes from ITV Entertainment.

My Mom, Your Dad will follow single parents who have been nominated by their college-age kids to take a second chance at finding love. They move into a house together, unaware that their adult children are right down the street living in a second house, watching their every move through hidden cameras and manipulating their encounters.

“Created by a father-daughter duo who represent the two generational perspectives in the show, the concept of My Mom, Your Dad is heartfelt, hilarious, and cringeworthy,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vp nonfiction and live-action family at HBO Max. “Greg’s comedic brilliance with Haley’s original ideas, combined with the unscripted expertise of ITV Entertainment and the multi-talented Yvonne Orji is sure to result in highly addictive viewing.”

ITV America’s ITV Entertainment produces the series in association with Rombola Entertainment. Sam Dean (FBoy Island) will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Greg Daniels, Haley Daniels, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas and Bernie Schaeffer.