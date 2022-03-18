Zach Braff on ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Reboot, Getting Buff and Working With “Phenomenon” Florence Pugh

For nine seasons, Zach Braff owned the phrase, “I’m not a doctor but I play one on TV,” thanks to a successful run starring in the beloved sitcom Scrubs. (It even inspired his breakout iHeart podcast with co-star Donald Faison, Fake Doctors, Real Friends.) Now, thanks to his newest gig, he can say with confidence, “I’m not a father but I play one on TV.”

Braff teams with Gabrielle Union to topline Disney’s Cheaper by the Dozen reboot of the classic comedy franchise, and it finds them starring as the Baker parents in a household bursting with kids, pets, exes and all of the gags and challenges that come with a supersized and blended family in present-day Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Braff on the red carpet outside Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday night to quiz him on everything from the superficial (how he got in such great shape) and the serious (processing all the loss in his life) to what’s next on the horizon (his fourth feature, A Good Person, starring real-life girlfriend Florence Pugh).

Can we start with a compliment? You look amazing in this — shirtless, tan, toned …

After I figured out who Dwayne Wade was, I knew that I couldn’t stand next to Gabby Union with a fucking dad bod. I had to get in shape so I worked out with Gabby and Dwayne’s trainer.

It worked. By the way, it’s nice to stand here and talk about a reboot that’s isn’t Scrubs. I know you get asked about that all the time and there’s nothing new to report …

By the way, we did two days of a press junket and in every single interview, a reporter asked me about the Scrubs reboot. I referred them to me and Donald’s podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends, where they can get all the reboot they want.

Let’s talk Fake Doctors, Real Friends. Are you close to nearing the end?

No, we’re covering season six now and we have nine [seasons to cover]. We have a running gag on the pod about what we should do next because The Office ladies were the first to start, so we joke, “We should do a rewatch of The Office.” But honestly, we don’t know yet what we’re going to do. We’ll probably end up interviewing celebrities like everybody else does or we find a show to rewatch that has an audience that overlaps with Scrubs. Community would be an example. We’re figuring it out but it will be something. The head of podcasts at iHeart called me and said, “You guys, globally, this is doing insane numbers. You cannot stop at Season 9.” This thing has become enormous.

Now to Cheaper by the Dozen. When this opportunity came your way, do you dare watch the original or the other installments in the franchise?

No, I hadn’t seen them, to be honest. I was too old for the Steve Martin one to be in my demo [at the time], and the idea of watching one of the funniest men of all time was too much. I wasn’t going to copy what he did. I will probably watch them now that we’re done. But I haven’t seen any of the three.

This version is not your parents’ Cheaper by the Dozen. It tackles heavy subjects like racism, bias, ableism, bullying …

Depression. Sexual identity.

How important was it to you that it addressed those topics?

I have to give kudos to Gabrielle Union, Kenya Barris and Disney. They all said, “Let’s make a version for 2022.” How can you do that with a blended family of 12 people? It can’t be superficial and not address all of these issues. I couldn’t believe it when I read Kenya’s script. I said, “Disney’s making this movie?” It does all of that and still manages to be a family-friendly, hilarious kids movie. I’m so honored that they asked me to be a part of it.

You’ve had such a successful career. You’ve written and directed films, starred in a beloved TV series, been No. 1 on the call sheet but I would imagine this was something completely new to have all of these young actors looking up to you as a father figure, both literally and figuratively. What was it like to step into this role?

I loved it. Sometimes it was silly, just wrestling with the little ones. Other times, with the older ones, they would ask for career advice, saying, “Hey, can I talk to you for a second. This is my first job and can you give me advice on how to handle everything?” I loved that. I love passing on knowledge to people. But for the little ones, it was just bonding. There’s one who I love so much, [Leo Abelo Perry]. He had never been to Disneyland so I took him with his mom. I just … I love them. They’re the sweetest kids you’ve ever met, and they’re so well-behaved.

Switching gears a bit. You’ve had so much loss recently, from Nick Cordero to Chris Huvane. How are you processing all of the emotions?

Chris was devastating, man. Chris is the reason I’m in this movie. Chris is the reason my own film, A Good Person, got made. Chris was not only my best friend but my manager. I don’t know what to tell you other than it’s just devastating. I do it day-by-day. Nick was my best friend. I also lost my sister two years ago. I don’t know what to say other than something that I’m sure a lot of people can relate to: Let time pass, surround yourself with loving people, get lots of hugs and allow yourself to cry. We need to cry. I’m taking it day-by-day. That’s all I can do.

Let’s end with your film, A Good Person. Though it’s not the title of the Zach Braff story, it could be. What can you say about the experience of making your fourth feature film?

A movie is so hard to make, and I’m so proud of A Good Person. It’s Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman, going head to head in a dramedy. Some people say that Florence Pugh is the greatest actress of her generation. I would say that she’s one of the greatest actors working today, period. She’s a phenomenon. In this film, she goes toe-to-toe with one of the greatest legends of all time. I know that I’m biased, but if you ask anyone who has seen it, they will say the same. It is unbelievable, their performances. We’re about to start sound mixing. The picture’s locked and I’m just so proud of it. It’s definitely the best thing I’ve ever made or been a part of.

