Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested in Oregon for Alleged Domestic Violence

Former Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested again in Eugene, Oregon, for felony assault in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act.

On Friday around 6 p.m. local time, police responded to a physical dispute between a male, identified as Bryan, and an adult female at a north Eugene residence that had reportedly occurred several hours prior, a spokesperson for the Eugene Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Bryan was contacted while he was in the area before he was brought in to Lane County Jail on one charge of assault in the fourth degree under the Abuse Prevention Act. The other party involved in the dispute has not been revealed.

Bryan was arrested in Eugene in 2020 and charged with felony strangulation, fourth-degree assault, coercion, menacing, harassment and interference with making a police report.

While the most serious charges were dropped at the time, he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors — menacing and fourth-degree assault — and was sentenced to three years of probation. He was also required to attend a violence-intervention program called Bridges2Safety and ordered to have no contact with the victim, Johnnie Faye Cartwright. However, Bryan and Cartwright are still together and have been building a family.

Bryan recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that the arrest “got so blown out of proportion” by the media and claims that it was not as physical as the police report states. He said that he and Cartwright had been seeing each other while he was still married to Carly Matros, and Cartwright would sometimes get upset over his “double life.”

“We didn’t even really get that physical,” he said. “We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear. Johnnie was, at the time, just really upset about my situation. At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something.”