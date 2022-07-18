‘The Nevers’ Star Zackary Momoh Joins Giancarlo Esposito in AMC’s ‘The Driver’ Remake (Exclusive)

Doctor Sleep, Harriet and The Nevers star Zackary Momoh is set to take a ride in AMC’s remake of British drama The Driver, joining the series in a lead role, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Set to launch on AMC and AMC+ and due to go into production in August, the six-part U.S. series comes from creators Danny Brocklehurst (Safe, Come Home) and Sunu Gonera (Snowfall, Class of ’09), with Theo Travers (Billions, House of Lies) set as showrunner.

The drama stars Giancarlo Esposito as a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffeur a New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster, played by Momoh, and a man notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at U.S. southern ports. Paula Malcomson (Redemption) has also been cast as a series regular.

The three-part 2014 BBC original, created by Brocklehurst with Jim Poyser and produced by It’s a Sin and Years and Years banner Red Production, followed David Morrissey as a taxi driver employed by a criminal gang.

Esposito, Gonera, Brocklehurst, Morrissey and Travers will executive produce alongside Josh Kesselman and Danny Sherman from Thruline and A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. The series is produced by AMC Studios in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment.

Having first appeared on Brit TV on shows, such as Doctors and Holby City, Momoh later starred in such series as U.S. crime drama Seven Seconds. His film debut was the 2016 period drama A United Kingdom alongside David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike. He is repped by UTA and the Identity Agency Group.