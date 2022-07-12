Zendaya Makes Emmys History as Youngest Two-Time Acting Nominee

Zendaya has made Emmys nomination history again with her work on HBO’s Euphoria.

The Emmy-winning actress becomes the youngest acting nominee for the second year in a row with her dual 2022 nod for acting and executive producing. For 2022, she is nominated in both the best lead actress in a drama series and best drama series categories, with her EP honor coming for the show’s second season (as she did not serve as an EP on its first).

The Euphoria actress and EP — who was at the time 24 years old — made history in 2021 as the youngest woman to win an Emmy for best actress in a drama series. She beat out fellow nominees Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh of Killing Eve, Ozark’s Laura Linney, The Crown star Olivia Colman and The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston for her portrayal of Rue, a teen with a substance abuse disorder in HBO’s hit Euphoria.

In the best actress category for 2022, she is nominated alongside Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show). Euphoria‘s fellow best drama series nominees include Better Call Saul, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Succession and Yellowjackets.

Zendaya received an additional two nominations for the 2022 Emmys in the best original music and lyrics category for “I’m Tired” as well as “Elliot’s Song.”

The 2022 Emmy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday morning. The Emmys are set to air live at 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT across the country on NBC on Sept. 19 and stream live for the first time on Peacock.