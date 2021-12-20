Zendaya Deals With Love, Loss and Addiction in ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Trailer

Zendaya’s Rue seems to be in even more trouble than before in the new trailer for season two of Euphoria.

The two-and-a-half minute video opens with Rue entering what seems like a Narcotics Anonymous meeting with luggage that she seems to be carrying around with her everywhere. Her sponsor, Colman Domingo’s Ali, whom viewers got to know in Rue’s holiday special from January 2020, is sitting in the first row.

“When I first met her, I was just immediately in love,” Rue says, over shots of Hunter Schafer’s Jules, her girlfriend from season one and Rue’s other addiction. “As soon as I saw her, I was just immediately afraid to lose her.”

The trailer goes on to show that the drama Euphoria is known for isn’t going away anytime soon, with Rue finding a new person to supply her with drugs and latch onto; Rue possibly becoming a drug dealer herself; a new relationship brewing between Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie and Jacob Elordi’s Nate; and more fights between Rue and her mom (Nika King).

Euphoria season two’s official description reads, “Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.”

Levinson took inspiration from his own life for the characters in the hit HBO show. “I just feel like there is such a disconnect between what young people are going through and what everyone else thinks they’re going through,” he previously told The Hollywood Reporter of his inspiration for it. “We didn’t want to pull any punches. We didn’t want to make it feel like we were holding anything back or that we are hiding anything.”

Along with Zendaya, Schafer, King, Elordi and Sweeney, HBO confirms there are plenty of other series regulars this season: Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Algee Smith, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

Season two of Euphoria hits HBO on Jan. 9 and will air weekly episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.