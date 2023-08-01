Zendaya Remembers ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Angus Cloud: “Words Are Not Enough”

Zendaya and Angus Cloud attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Zendaya took to social media on Tuesday to pay tribute to her Euphoria co-star and onscreen savior Angus Cloud, who died at 25.

The Emmy-winning actress’ emotional statement comes the day after news broke that Cloud, who played Fezco in the hit HBO series, died a week after burying his father in Ireland, a loss his family said he took very hard.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya wrote. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

She continued, “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

Zendaya concluded her post by asking people to be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone. The Euphoria star joins her fellow actors in paying tribute to Cloud following his untimely death.

Sam Levinson, creator of the hit HBO series, shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

Javon Walton, who played Fez’s adoptive younger brother, Ashtray, shared a photo with the actor and captioned it, “rest easy brother.” He also posted a photo on his Instagram Story, writing, “forever family.”

Cloud’s family released a statement Monday, announcing the sad news, saying they were comforted by the thought that the actor was now reunited with his late father, who was his best friend. The statement continued, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”