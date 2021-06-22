‘Ziwe’ Renewed for Second Season at Showtime

Ziwe is staying put at Showtime.

The premium cable network has handed out a season two renewal for its late-night variety sketch show starring Ziwe Fumudoh.

The sophomore run will consist of 12 episodes and be split into two installments. The order is double the freshman order, with the split-season plan is on par how the premium cable network rolled out the series in May.

“This show has exceeded my wildest imagination thanks to my brilliant cast, crew and iconic guests,” said Ziwe. “I am famously delighted to continue my collaboration with Showtime and A24.”

The series, exec produced by A24, Ziwe, Jamund Washington and Hunter Speese, has been a critical success with the late-night comedy currently sitting with a 73 percent among critics on RottenTomatoes.com.

Ziwe has featured interviews with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Fran Lebowitz, Andrew Yang, Eboni K. Williams, Gloria Steinem and Stacey Abrams with musical performances by Ziwe featuring unscripted interactions with everyday people.

Ziwe has a history with Showtime, having written for the ViacomCBS-backed cabler’s Desus & Mero and Our Cartoon President as well as Apple’s Dickinson. She has also voiced Kamala Harris on Our Cartoon President and Tooning Out the News.

The show was picked up straight to series in October after the comedian informally revived her YouTube show, Baited, with funny/confrontational interviews on Instagram Live with the likes of Caroline Calloway, Alison Roman, Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan. Ziwe started her career as an intern at Comedy Central before writing for The Onion and The Rundown With Robin Thede.