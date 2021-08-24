Zoe Saldana, Diego Luna, Rita Moreno Lend Their Voices To ‘Maya and the Three’

Zoe Saldaña, Gabriel Iglesias, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal and the legendary Rita Moreno will lend their voices to Netflix’s Maya and the Three, creator and director Jorge Gutierrez’s epic animated fantasy series, whose teaser dropped today.

The voice cast also includes Alfred Molina, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon, Joaquín Cosío, Carlos Alazraqui and Eric Bauza.

The story follows Maya, voiced by Saldana, a Mesoamerican warrior princess who embarks on a journey to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from vengeful gods of the underworld.

According to Netflix, Iglesias voices a character named Picchu, Maldonado plays Rico; Beatriz, Chimi; Luna, Zatz; and Bernal Maya’s brothers The Jaguar Triplets.

Molina voices Lord Mictlan, the God of War; del Castillo plays Lady Micte, the Goddess of Death; Trejo, the God of Earthquakes; Cheech Marin, the Gods of Wind & Storm; Rosie Perez, the Goddess of Gators; Queen Latifah, Gran Bruja; Jean, Gran Brujo; Merced, the Widow Queen; Rendon, the Goddess of Tattoos; Cosío, the God of Bats; Alazraqui, the God of Dark Magic; Bauza, the God of Jungle Animals; and Moreno, Ah Puch.

Gutierrez and lead character animator/creative consultant and his wife Sandra Equihua will voice Maya’s parents, the warrior King Teca and diplomat Queen Teca.

The four-and-a-half-hour series, which will be released as nine 30-minute episodes, debuts this fall on Netflix.