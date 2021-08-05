‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Holiday Movie in the Works at Roku

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist may get a new lease on life at Roku.

Lionsgate Television, which produces the canceled NBC series, is in advanced negotiations with streaming device maker Roku — which is making a push into original content — for a holiday movie based on the cult show. A deal isn’t done yet, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter, with some cast negotiations still to close.

Lionsgate and Roku declined comment.

NBC canceled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist in June after two seasons. Lionsgate explored moving the musical dramedy starring Jane Levy to NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming platform, but the two sides couldn’t come to terms. Any such move would have required new deals to be completed for things like streaming rights (which Hulu currently holds) and likely were a big factor in the discussions.

If a deal is completed, it would be another step into original programming for Roku. The streaming company acquired the library of short-form streamer Quibi earlier this year, rebranding those shows as Roku Originals. The company also bought the library and production studio for venerable home improvement series This Old House, which includes 1,500 episodes’ worth of past shows and rights to stream new episodes of the series and companion show Ask This Old House after they air on PBS.

Austin Winsberg created Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and executive produces with Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne. In addition to Levy, the show stars Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Mary Steenburgen, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, Lauren Graham and Harvey Guillén.