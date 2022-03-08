Apocalyptic Oktoberfest Series ‘Night In Paradise’ Will be Starzplay’s First German-Language Original (Exclusive)

Starz has commissioned its first-ever German-language original, ordering a six-part series adaptation of Night in Paradise, based on Frank Schmolke’s graphic novel of the same name, for its international premium streaming service, Starzplay.

The series traces the events of an apocalypse that play out during one fateful night in the middle of Munich’s Oktoberfest.

Jürgen Vogel (The Wave) and Lea Drinda (We Children from Bahnhof Zoo) have signed on to star in the series as Vincent, a taxi driver, and Anna, his estranged 18-year-old daughter. The events of the night force their two lives to collide, reopening old wounds. Schmolke’s graphic novel was inspired by his own experiences as a Munich taxi driver maneuvering around the Oktoberfest “beer zombies.”

“Night in Paradise is a dark, edgy, unique project we know will resonate with our audiences,” said Superna Kalle, president of Starz International.

Night in Paradise will be the first production from Germany’s Windlight Pictures, a subsidiary of ITV Studios set up last year by Moritz Polter, executive producer of the Sky’s Das Boot series. Night in Paradise will be a co-production between Windlight and Heinrich Ambrosch’s Satel Film. Matthias Glasner (Das Boot) is adapting Schmolke’s book together with Hannah Schopf (Tiger Girl). Glasner will also direct.

The German-language series adds to Starz’ growing slate of non-English originals. The pay-TV group, owned by Lionsgate, has commissioned French series All Those Things We Never Said (with Canal+) and A French Case (with TF1); Spanish thriller Express (with Mediapro), podcast adaptation X-Rey (with Sony Pictures Television and Spain’s Weekend Studio), and Nacho Vidal, An Industry XXXL (with Bambú Producciones); as well as Latin American titles El Refugio, MalaYerba, Señorita 89 and Toda La Sangre.

Starz’ premium streaming service Starzplay, which launched in May 2018, is now available in more than 60 countries worldwide.