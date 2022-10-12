Zooey Deschanel Boards ‘Physical’ at Apple TV+

Zooey Deschanel is about to get Physical.

The former New Girl star has joined the cast of Apple TV+’s dramedy Physical for its third season. She’ll be a series regular in her first TV acting role since 2018, when New Girl ended its seven-season run on Fox.

Deschanel will play Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning 1980s fitness industry — which will bring her into the world inhabited by Sheila Rubin (series lead Rose Byrne).

Physical’s second season closed with Sheila seemingly on the verge of expanding her fitness business significantly — only for her estranged husband, Danny (Rory Scovel), to tell her someone had beaten her to the market with her step aerobics idea. The revelation led to a flood of Sheila’s self-doubt and self-hatred returning after she had seemingly worked through many of those issues.

Deschanel’s credits also include 500 Days of Summer, Almost Famous, Elf and the Trolls movies; she also hosted ABC’s Celebrity Dating Game in 2021. She’ll next be seen in features Dreamin’ Wild and Harold and the Purple Crayon. She is repped by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Steve Warren.

Annie Weisman created Physical and serves as showrunner on the Tomorrow Studios series. She executive produces with director Stephanie Laing, Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Craig Gillespie and Byrne. Alissa Bachner is a co-EP.