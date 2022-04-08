AMC’s ’61st Street’: TV Review

When Peter Moffat’s Showtime drama Your Honor premiered back in December 2020, I referred to how the Bryan Cranston vehicle — promoted exhaustively as a limited series and then renewed — was designed to help you play Peak TV bingo.

That show was a watchable blend of provocative ideas, a semi-vivid setting and one narrative trope after another that felt lifted from one prestige TV show after another, overlaid one on top of the other so that moral murkiness and narrative cacophony went hand-in-hand.

61st Street The Bottom Line Vance and Ellis valiantly fight corruption and Peak TV clichés. Airdate: 10 p.m. Sunday, April 10 (AMC) Cast: Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Tosin Cole, Andrene Ward-Hammond and Bentley Green Creator: Peter Moffat

Get ready to sweep your Peak TV bingo card clean because Moffat is back with 61st Street, a new AMC drama that’s a watchable blend of provocative ideas, a semi-vivid setting and one narrative trope after another that feels lifted from one prestige TV show after another, overlaid one on top of the other so that moral murkiness and narrative cacophony go hand-in-hand.

If you’ve seen Your Honor and The Night Of (based on Moffat’s Criminal Justice) or Seven Seconds (not affiliated with Moffat in any way) or The Chi, every beat in 61st Street will probably feel familiar. But you’ve never seen them with Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis front-and-center. Unless you watched Lovecraft Country, I mean. That was better and more adventurous than this is, at least through the six of eight total episodes sent to critics.

Vance plays Franklin — like Aretha, not Benjamin, he emphasizes — Roberts, a South Side Chicago public defender. Franklin is weary as he nears the end of a frustrating career fighting the Chicago criminal justice system.

Franklin is briefly reinvigorated by the case of Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole), a local high school track star headed for a college scholarship when he gets caught up in a shady drug bust, makes the questionable decision to run and a police officer ends up dead. Moses is up against a corrupt Chicago police department, including Holt McCallany’s menacing Lt. Brannigan — intensely played, but basically Vic Mackey without any nuance — and the deceased officer’s more conflicted partner Mike Logan (an effectively tormented Mark O’Brien).

At the same time, Franklin’s wife Martha (Ellis) is running for some elected office that the show can’t really situate meaningfully in the Chicago landscape under a platform dominated by calls to defund the police. Martha is annoyed by Franklin’s decision to move forward with this case, because he promised this would be her chance to follow her dreams, because he’s experiencing some serious health issues and because their son David (Jarell Maximillian Sullivan) is on the autism spectrum and requires more attention than either can provide.

Franklin, in particular, is saddled with at least two or three more halfway-developed subplots than 61st Street can handle; Moffat’s increasingly familiar approach is to take storylines that could have been dealt with in a single 42-minute Law & Order episode and turning them into variably limited series. Sullivan, for example, is very good, but any time the show attempts to build suspense through the character’s difficult navigating of the world, the result is somewhere between “underdeveloped” and “gratuitously emotionally manipulative.”

The main crime/case is absolutely plenty to fill a series with on its own. Moses, solidly played by British actor Cole, is another Moffat protagonist who isn’t exactly innocent, but is still getting railroaded by an imbalanced system. The quandaries in his situation and in Franklin’s response to it would still be familiar — Moffat is very intrigued by the ramifications of manslaughter and the gap between legal guilt and moral guilt — but potent.

At every turn, though, Moffat gilds the lily with complications and supporting characters that seem better designed for an additional show. This is especially true in ongoing narrative threads relating to the clash between fictionalized Chicago gangs, ominous prison coping strategies and shady police practices. Also, as was the case in Your Honor, 61st Street has an unnerving tendency to get lost in images of almost exclusively Black criminality, without always interrogating what those images mean and where they come from (though an Evil White Reporter is possibly the show’s thinnest, most ridiculous character).

Trimming down any of those stories — which probably count as quinary or senary threads at most — would have opened the door to making the show’s more distinctive elements feel like something greater than lip service.

Shot in Chicago and benefitting tremendously from initial director Marta Cunningham’s documentary chops, 61st Street looks right (even if some of the choices of cinematography, oddball filters and whatnot, are baffling). It just doesn’t sound right. Specific references to real-life Chicago, like a lone mention of the shooting of Laquan McDonald, are so scarce as to border on exploitative. There’s no feeling at all for Chicago’s actual unique political intricacies, so that subplot gets reduced to Martha making a few progressive speeches, which only play as believable because Ellis is such an effectively fiery performer.

Shows like The Chi and South Side and, going back a decade, The Chicago Code have raised the authenticity bar. 61st Street needed a “Chicago” pass on every script so that it wasn’t just, “Oh and now we’re taking an architectural boat tour.”

They could probably be transplanted to any city in the country, but the conversations 61st Street wants to have pivot around valid questions, whether they relate to failures of community policing or the soul-draining fatigue of life as a public defender. Watching actors as gifted as Vance, who plays a flashy, silver-tongued lawyer as well as any actor we have, and Ellis ponder these headline-ripped topics will never be boring. And, as I said in my review of Your Honor, some people really love playing bingo. I just need Moffat to make the game a bit more difficult.