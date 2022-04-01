PBS’ ‘Benjamin Franklin’: TV Review

Benjamin Franklin surrounded by members of the French court in 1778, during his time as Ambassador. Marie-Antoinette and King Louis XVI are on the right.

I admit that I take Ken Burns for granted. You probably do as well. Basically every year, sometimes twice a year, Burns drops a rigorously sourced PBS docuseries. Sometimes they run 16 hours, sometimes only four. Occasionally, when Burns isn’t ready with a directing effort, a show he executive produced will emerge instead. There has never been a Ken Burns documentary that didn’t teach me something and give me a context in which to understand what I learned.

Taking Ken Burns for granted also means sometimes reducing the review of a Ken Burns documentary to the tautology “It’s a Ken Burns documentary,” as if there aren’t gradations. Last year was a double-Burns year, with Hemingway and Muhammad Ali. The Hemingway series was solid — smart, clear-eyed in re-situating the out-of-vogue author in the context of his era and through modern eyes. The Ali documentary was significantly better, much more immediate and, in that immediacy, more vital.

Benjamin Franklin The Bottom Line Not peak Burns, but consistently interesting. Airdate: Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 5 (PBS) Vocal cast: Mandy Patinkin, Carolyn McCormick, Josh Lucas, Paul Giamatti, Liam Neeson Director: Ken Burns

I tend to prefer Burns documentaries that make use of the most voices available. With his best series — The War, The Dust Bowl, Baseball — that can take the form of a living history, catching stories while the tellers are still around to be on camera. But even something like The Civil War worked a wide range of first-person narratives into its tapestry, such that it never felt embalmed.

The further back Burns looks, the more likely it is that his documentaries will revolve around a small cadre of experts and historians retelling the same anecdotes that made them experts and historians in the first place. Still valuable, but perhaps flat.

Burns’ latest documentary, the two-part, four-hour Benjamin Franklin, fits into that category. It’s wide-ranging and wise and, because Franklin was a prolific teller of his own narrative, it has at least one great primary voice — and a spectacular actor embodying that voice — but there’s a disappointing dryness to the series’ strict linearity and its refusal to adapt its tone and pacing to its protean subject and his varied adventures.

Benjamin Franklin is divided, all too cleanly, into two nights. The first follows Franklin’s journey from Boston-born runaway to famed polymath, as he parlayed his interest in the press and then science and then civic organization into his stature as one of the most influential men in the Colonies, all the while maintaining an attitude that made him primarily British at heart.

The second night, starting in 1774, chronicles Franklin’s shift of identity to become an American patriot, showing his late-arriving role in the independence movement, his crucial capacity as a diplomat and his position of constitutional advocacy as one of the oldest Founding Fathers.

It’s a neat division, even as one talking head after another wants to emphasize Franklin’s messiness and his myriad contradictions. He was a champion of the common man, but he owned slaves and arrived at an abolitionist stance late in life. He was a dedicated husband and father, except for when he was tomcatting around London for decades at a time while his family was usually back in Philadelphia. He was a snooty intellectual with little educational training, a brilliant writer, even if many of his most famous aphorisms were improved versions of earlier observations. He was, the series tells us over and over again, a work in progress and, as such, an embodiment of many of our most beloved American ideals.

Thanks to his literary output, the best observations in the series come from Franklin himself, as read with wisdom and wry humor by Mandy Patinkin. It isn’t a big vocal cast around Patinkin, but there’s strong support in the second night from Josh Lucas, as Franklin’s eventually wayward son William and from Paul Giamatti, welcomely reprising his acclaimed miniseries turn as John Adams, whose caustic dislike of Franklin makes him the sort of bracing palate cleanser the series needs more of.

At their peak, the Burns documentaries have at least one breakout star, the expert or primary source whose dynamism can cut through the wonkiness. Baseball and The War each had more than a dozen. Perhaps because the ghost of its subject upstages everything, Benjamin Franklin doesn’t have any.

There’s a delineation between younger and older generations of talking heads. The second group is led by Walter Isaacson, who’s one of several Franklin biographers here and is credited as “senior creative consultant” on the series. Isaacson and his ilk lead with well-researched yet probably familiar details, whether they’re fleshing out the story of the kite and key or breaking down Franklin’s wooing of French support for the American cause. None of these historians is worshipful, but they’re definitely Franklin enthusiasts, albeit rarely excitedly so. It’s impossible to watch four hours of Benjamin Franklin without respecting his autodidactic scientific brilliance, his cleverness and the unmissable stamp he put on the wet concrete of America.

It’s left for the women and people of color — chiefly Christopher Brown, Erica Dunbar and Stacy Schiff — to be the voices of partial dissent, not as harsh critics of Franklin, but as clear-eyed observers of all the situations in which his ideals either fell short or were myopic. Yes, he was a man of his time, but there were men of his time who found their American voice earlier, who recognized the humanity of the country’s Black and Indigenous peoples sooner, whose respect for women matched their love for them.

The back-and-forth between those two groups with their assigned roles becomes a rhythm as entrenched as the inevitable reliance on Peter Coyote’s narration, visuals driven by paintings and portraits from the period, bland bridging reenactments and a score that barely changes whether the stories being told relate to the invention of the glass armonica, the death of a loved one, or high-stakes espionage.

Burns has mined great documentaries from great wars, great athletes and great music. In this case, his exploration of a great Founding Father has yielded a documentary that’s merely good. If that feels like a minor disappointment, don’t worry. Burns’ six-hour The U.S. and the Holocaust, directed with Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein, is set to premiere on PBS this fall.