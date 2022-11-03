Critics’ Conversation: Dragons, Dahmer and Other Fall TV Phenomena

DANIEL FIENBERG: For decades, the fall TV conversation has focused on broadcast, on the exhaustively promoted new offerings from ABC, CBS and NBC (and then Fox and The WB/UPN/CW). But this year the oxygen has all gone to a quartet of franchise cable or streaming TV blockbusters. There was a Lord of the Rings show (Amazon’s The Rings of Power), a Game of Thrones show (HBO’s House of the Dragon), a Marvel show (Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and a Star Wars show (Disney+’s Andor).

How could a dinky, if occasionally likable show like CBS’ So Help Me Todd ever hope to compete for buzz against some of the most expensive and anticipated programs ever made, and ever plunked into direct competition with one another? Movie box office analysts have been wondering for months if, in our dramatically changed, COVID-impacted theatrical landscape, there’s room for anything other than the biggest popcorn movies to find an audience. This was perhaps the first time that TV forced us to examine that question. With hobbits, storm troopers and Targaryens — oh my! — how can a Reservation Dogs find traction?

The first seasons are now complete for three of the four behemoths — Andor will stretch its initial run through November — so let’s start with the competition, Angie. Rank your four overpriced, IP-driven children!

ANGIE HAN: Not to spare too much pity for four shows that had strong branding, heavy marketing and huge budgets already in their favor…but it is a tough balance to strike: figuring out how to deliver a spinoff/prequel/what-have-you that feels familiar but not stale, interconnected yet independent.

The Rings of Power did a surprisingly good job of this, at least up until the very prequel-y finale. For all the Tolkien lore and Bezos bucks behind it, what truly made it shine was good old-fashioned character work — I cared what happened to Middle-earth because of what it would mean for the adorable BFFship between Elrond and Durin (for example), not the other way around.

As for Andor, it’s been refreshing to watch a show that asks us to care about this guy not because a Skywalker might show up later (God, let’s hope not), but because Diego Luna and his co-stars are compelling actors — and because its dystopian vision of corporatized power is too chilling and too recognizable to ignore.

On the flip side, while I give She-Hulk points for some bold swings, especially with that finale, the show was so fixated on meta commentary about Marvel and about itself that it threatened to overshadow Jen’s actual story. I guess that’s my way of saying I never did come around to the fourth-wall breaks, comics-precedented or no.

Finally, while there’s been some chatter about House of the Dragon learning all the wrong lessons of Game of Thrones, I’d argue that its biggest misstep was entirely its own — namely, the breathless pacing that had the actors getting swapped out every few chapters. And all for what amounted to 10 episodes of setup. I didn’t hate it, but I wish it had spent more time letting me get to know these people and this world instead of just assuming I was already invested.

DF: She-Hulk made a big to-do breaking with existing MCU structures and formats, but it was more in word than deed. “We know the conventions and we know that our approach might be a bit clunky, but isn’t it clever that we know?” Still, there were enough funny bits — the episode at Abomination’s New Age retreat with D-listers Man-Bull and Porcupine was particularly silly-in-a-good-way — and Tatiana Maslany had enough gawky charm in the main role that I forgave the sloppiness.

Unlike She-Hulk, which talked a big iconoclastic game, Andor is actually going out and doing it. Sure, every few weeks you might get a heist to remind you of those Star Wars in pulpy matinee serials. But I appreciate the show most when it’s focused on the bureaucratic realities of encroaching autocracy — the swerve in inspirations from Ocean’s Eleven in the sixth episode to Borgen in the seventh was glorious and intentionally off-putting — or the economic conditions that breed revolution. It’s like creator Tony Gilroy brought the movie-opening Star Wars text crawls to life in rigorous detail.

The other two are engaging yet more invested in being reconstituted brand-building than autonomous art; they’re the TV equivalent of Pringles. For me, The Rings of Power achieves more baseline success in its mixture of Easter eggs and spectacle, but in trying to be all things to all people all the time, the show is beautifully bland. House of the Dragon is visually epic and morally ugly and, in its warped and twisty complications, more emotionally rich — even if the chronologically choppy storytelling left me able to identify maybe four characters by name after 10 hours.

What do you think the success of these four shows says about the never-ending battle between binge and weekly rollouts?

AH: I remember when Netflix first popularized the binge. It was new! It was thrilling! It was a powerful way to dominate the pop cultural conversation, pushing viewers to blaze through an entire season over a Friday night just so they’d know what everyone else was talking about come Saturday brunch.

But that only works when you actually can get a critical mass of people watching the same thing at once. That’s much harder to do in the Streaming Wars era. These days, if I miss out on a binge show in its first weekend, there’s a good chance that by the next, it’s already under an avalanche of headlines and memes about the 18 million other shows that have been released since.

There are always exceptions, obviously, and it’s not like weekly installments guarantee attention and acclaim either. But the splashiest titles of this fall, including the four we’ve discussed, seemed to benefit from a structure and rollout that kept bumping them back into the cultural consciousness with new questions or reveals — and, maybe even more crucially, that allowed audiences the time to luxuriate in these worlds, mull over these characters, and process new developments after each chapter before moving on to the next.

Maybe these series would have been hits in either format; I can’t say for sure. Put it this way: She-Hulk and the one-off special Werewolf by Night both had the Marvel name behind them, and both got solid reviews. But only one of them brought a new round of Madisynn screenshots to remind me to watch it each week. Only one of them had me dropping by its world regularly for two whole months. The other, I kept forgetting to watch because it’s not getting talked about much anymore.



DF: My feeling has always been that if people don’t want to watch a show, week-to-week airing isn’t a magical panacea.

There’s no question that the four blockbusters at least sustained interest across their two months — we’ll never know what happened with their ratings, much less the number of people who waited to binge any one of them post-finale — and that several of the fall’s other key shows seemed to benefit from something similar. See FX/Hulu’s The Patient or AMC’s Interview with the Vampire.

Meanwhile, if we expanded our list of fall franchises out to five, the fifth would be “Jeffrey Dahmer.” While it’s horrifying that we live in a world in which serial killers are franchises, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story survived its atrocious title and wildly erratic quality to become the first bona-fide smash of Ryan Murphy’s otherwise spotty Netflix era. It did so with only a week of pre-premiere promotion and without any pre-release reviews. I can’t say it wouldn’t have been successful as a weekly roll-out, but the questionably focused exploration of a horrible murderer — and, in its better moments, the humanization of his victims — spent several days dominating the discourse as people plowed through the misery and manipulation. Then, as soon as people had disposed with it, Netflix had a Dahmer docuseries ready to fill the void, followed by Murphy’s seemingly slightly less successful The Watcher.

We’re perpetuating a cycle, though. What fall TV do you want to make sure people are talking about after they’re done hulking out, debating dragons, deploring the Milwaukee police department or trying to think of a round metallic object that might be forged to save the elven race?

AH: For all the talk of these juggernaut franchises, one genre show I’ve really enjoyed is AMC+’s relatively low-key Pantheon. The animated series centers around the concept of “uploaded intelligence” (essentially, human minds uploaded into the cloud) and grapples seriously with the ethical and philosophical implications while also showing immense compassion for the characters caught in the gears of unimaginable change. It’s sophisticated sci-fi for the mind and the heart.

I also really enjoyed The Midnight Club, which might feel slightly more familiar — it’s this year’s Mike Flanagan Netflix horror drama about sad people grappling with grief and maybe also ghosts. The earnest monologuing won’t be for everyone, but I was taken by its intense emotions and playful storytelling.

But my favorite new show of the fall might be Amazon Freevee’s High School. It’s based on the memoir by Tegan and Sara Quin, but you don’t have to know their music to appreciate the show. You just have to have a soft spot for teen dramas that home in on the minute agonies and ecstasies of growing up, and turn them into tender, funny snapshots of adolescent life. (That, or a strong nostalgia for mid-’90s grunge by way of Canada.)

And I’d be remiss not to mention the hilarious new seasons of Los Espookys, Derry Girls and Abbot Elementary, none of which seem to have missed a step in the off-season. What’s on your best-of list this fall, Dan?

DF: I’d still start with the second season of Reservation Dogs, which wrapped up in September and rose to new heights of hilarity and specificity. I already mentioned The Patient, which used big stars — including a never-better Steve Carell — and juicy serial-killer trappings to deliver a show that was really about trauma, family, food and Jewish identity. It also did so within the half-hour drama format that not enough networks believe in, but that worked perfectly here and in the ultra-sincere High School. And just to stick with FX or FX on Hulu or Hulu Produced by FX, the final season of Atlanta has done away with the erratic half-standalone structure that frustrated some people in season 3, delivering one potent episode after another (and peaking with a savage takedown of the Tyler Perry empire).

Ramy Youssef went from co-creating Netflix’s late-summer winner Mo to delivering another excellently prickly and compassionate season of his self-titled Hulu dramedy. Ramy produces more discomfort than any show this side of HBO’s definitely-not-an-ongoing-series The White Lotus, which transplanted its scathing treatment of class and sexuality to Sicily for season two.

Finally, I’d tell people not to sleep on Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein’s The U.S. and the Holocaust just because you think you know the history or you know what every Ken Burns documentary looks like. It’s the angriest and saddest doc to bear Burns’ name yet — and tells a story that, tragically, couldn’t be more relevant right now.