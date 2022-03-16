HBO’s ‘DMZ’: TV Review

Boasting a provocative premise, a solid cast and a powerhouse directorial pairing, HBO Max’s adaptation of Vertigo’s DMZ offers key elements to be intrigued by. Unfortunately, it’s yet another piece of television that’s either too long or too short, but ill-suited to its current length.

DMZ is a one-hour pilot stretched to four poorly constructed hours. It’s full of big ideas that never materialize and characters without room to grow.

DMZ The Bottom Line Too short to expand on its politics, too long to sustain momentum. Airdate: Thursday, March 17 (HBO Max) Cast: Rosario Dawson, Benjamin Bratt, Freddy Miyares, Hoon Lee, Jordan Preston Carter, Venus Ariel, Jade Wu, Rey Gallegos, Agam Darshi, Juani Feliz Creator: Roberto Patino from the Vertigo series by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli

Brought to the small screen by Roberto Patino, DMZ focuses on Alma (Rosario Dawson), a medic who became separated from her son during an evacuation of New York City at the heart of the Second American Civil War. Years later, there are 300,000 people still in what is now considered a completely isolated demilitarized zone between two nations in an overall context the series simply doesn’t have time to explain.

Even though the last place Alma saw her son was straggling behind her on Evacuation Day, she’s spent years looking for him elsewhere and she’s decided that now is the time to sneak back into the DMZ to look for him. None of her motivations or timetables make an iota of sense, but try not to pick things apart.

Once she gets inside the DMZ, Alma discovers that the city is ruled by an assortment of bickering factions classified by ethnicity and neighborhood, very much like in Walter Hill’s 1979 film The Warriors only with no sense of amusement or costuming flair. Because New York City is still a small world, Alma has personal connections with Wilson (Hoon Lee), who rules out of Chinatown, and Parco (Benjamin Bratt), leader of the Spanish Harlem Kings. Her arrival intersects with the first democratic election in the DMZ, with both Wilson and Parco looking to consolidate power for different reasons that make a little sense, but not enough to be provocative.

It’s a show of artificial deadlines that can’t convert ticking clocks into anything resembling suspense. The first episode gives Alma a 24-hour timetable for getting into and out of the DMZ, but despite updating us regularly as the sands fall from the hourglass, the series keeps showing Alma sitting around having low-impact conversations with people or meandering with no purpose. What will happen if she doesn’t transact her business and leave the DMZ after 24 hours? Nothing of any meaning. Then, having proven that deadlines don’t matter, the series starts counting down less than a week before the election, again unable to establish tension from an approaching objective. It’s a structure imposed because otherwise DMZ might just be a slice-of-life treatment of day-to-day survival in a uniquely speculative world. But what would be so wrong with that?

The world of the series is theoretically fascinating as an expansion of the tribalism that fuels so much of today’s political conversation, whether it’s regions of states floating secession votes or the way heated rhetoric invariably descends into “If you don’t like it, then why don’t you leave?” — or, in the case of immigrant groups, “Why don’t you go back where you came from?” In DMZ, everybody with the ability to leave New York City left New York City, which most clearly means “white people” and “rich people,” making the series an exploration of which citizens the United States is willing to leave behind (and for how long).

It’s a potent metaphor, one that would be much more effectively unfurled if four episodes gave the series any opportunity at all to delve into how the people in the DMZ are actually living. Instead, the show is meaningless deadlines, twists that won’t be the least bit surprising for a single viewer and deaths of multiple characters as episode-ending cliffhangers that might have significance if we’d spent more time with those characters.

Narratively, DMZ just can’t succeed in working around the constraints of its limited series framework. Visually, it does a bit better thanks to pilot director Ava DuVernay as well as Ernest Dickerson, helmer of the next three episodes. The series aspires to a sweaty intimacy, frequently offering close-ups and handheld tight shots that you could pretend were meant to accentuate the performances from an ensemble that is generally fine, which is how I’d describe the intense-but-unvaried Dawson. The standouts are probably Lee and Bratt as power-mongers who flirt with ethnic caricature. As a vicious figure/soulful artist named Skel, Freddy Miyares has a distinctive look, but most of his opportunities to act are restricted to a horribly thin love story.

More practically, the intimacy covers for just how little scale the show is able to achieve, due to budget or COVID restrictions. Other than a few Post-Apocalypse 101 shots of parts of the city in ruins, the generally underpopulated DMZ never feels epic, and the Atlanta-shot production definitely never feels authentically New York-based — which is something you maybe don’t worry about when you have directors focusing on darkened, colorfully filtered rooms and the occasional empty warehouse or factory. Dickerson orchestrates the series’ only memorable action set piece in the third episode, only to follow that up with a “finale” that’s a mixture of artificial conclusions and hopeful set-ups for future adventures in case audiences flock to this series.

It’s easy to see how these four episodes might evoke enough curiosity to get viewers in the door, but harder to see how DMZ will keep them watching.