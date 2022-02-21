NBC’s ‘The Endgame’: TV Review

It’s not that I can’t see why NBC would be interested in The Endgame as a pilot.

The plot has superficial similarities to shows like The Blacklist and Blindspot, which have been staples of NBC’s schedule for years. Star Morena Baccarin is an Emmy nominee with a resumé packed with fan-favorites. Co-star Ryan Michelle Bathé feels like the sort of up-and-coming young talent you want to lock down before they ascend to that “Yeah, I’d rather do streaming” tier. And in pilot director Justin Lin, you have somebody whose track record of giving even run-of-the-mill broadcast shows introductory polish is impressive.

The Endgame The Bottom Line Inevitable endgame: cancellation. Airdate: 10 p.m. Monday, February 21 (NBC) Cast: Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean and Mark Damon Espinoza Creator: Nicholas Wootton

But — and this is a point I feel like I make once or twice every year — the inefficient broadcast pilot process is designed so that when you actually make the pilot and see that none of the attributes that might have caused the pilot to make sense came through in the actual pilot, you’re just supposed to move on. The Endgame pilot is bad and the second episode offers no evidence of course correction to make things better, so I’m prepared to move on, even if NBC wasn’t.

Created by Nicholas Wootton, The Endgame is a very familiar game of cat-and-mouse. We begin with mysteriously overdressed Russian mercenary Elena Federova (Baccarin) being delivered to a secure military facility in Long Island. The weird thing is that I’m not completely sure why they’ve brought her in or from where, but almost immediately after her arrival, everything starts going haywire. That’s much to the surprise of the bureaucratic all-star team interrogating Elena, a group that includes the attorney general (Kelly Aucoin), the head of the FBI (Mark Espinoza) and the secretary of homeland security (Jenna Stern). New York is hit by a series of audacious bank heists with no clear connection other than that Elena, in custody, keeps smirking like she knows something.

Called in on the first case is FBI agent Val Turner (Bathé), who crossed paths with Elena in Gambia, when Elena’s army-for-hire took out a local warlord and then Elena tried to take out Val.

Val knows that with Elena, every scheme has layers, a thing that we also get to know because Val says it to anybody who will listen a half-dozen times in the first couple of episodes. That means that Val is always several moves ahead, which you’ll find really thrilling if you’ve never seen a thriller since Day of the Jackal. Not every cat-and-mouse thriller about a brilliant criminal and a dogged law enforcer is identical, but other than the vaguest of lip service related to fairy tales, nothing about Elena and her master plan — much less her, well, endgame — is the least bit distinctive. When Elena and Val bump heads, it’s two people telling each other that they have a lot in common and that they’re each impressively clever rather than the writing showing us that they have things in common and they’re impressively clever.

It’s not like either The Blacklist or Blindspot was a very good show at any point, but both had clear things going for them.

With its enticing tattooed-woman-in-a-duffle-bag hook, Blindspot had a built-in tat-of-the-week structure that let viewers play along at home, at least to some degree. Since the whole point of the Elena/Val dynamic is that they have Googled each other, the Endgame audience has to sit back in relative boredom watching them realize that the answers for things were things they already knew. It’s dismally constructed drama.

And even at the weakest points in Blacklist — before I stopped watching — it was always anchored by James Spader’s scenery chewing, which got predictable but never boring. In Endgame, Elena is supposed to serve a similar function and Baccarin is absolutely enjoying the smirk-a-thon, but she’s saddled with both an inconsistent Russian accent — partially her fault and partially the fault of the writing that encourages it — and a brilliant character who can’t express her brilliance in any entertaining way. There’s nothing funny or wickedly sadistic about Madame Smirksalova and the process of revealing to viewers that our antagonist might just be a second protagonist buffs away any potential rough edges. You don’t root for her to succeed, nor do you root for her to be thwarted. Mostly I just rooted for something fun to happen.

Val is at least consistently dogged, and that’s a characteristic. All of Val’s FBI colleagues have some skepticism about her because her husband, a fellow agent of some sort, was jailed on corruption charges. But the show has zero interest in letting viewers experience a second of ambiguity about her, so she’s exclusively dogged and noble and dull, if decently played within those parameters.

The rest of the cast might as well not exist. They’re cardboard cutouts who occasionally say awfully written things like, “She’s a criminal, and criminals by definition are dumb, otherwise they wouldn’t be criminals.” That tautology is neither accurate nor amusingly phrased, but it’s representative of all of the dialogue in The Endgame. The only supporting exception might be the generally watchable Costa Ronin as Elena’s “late” — he’s not dead, but people think he is — husband Sergey, but you’re not going to watch this show for him.

Finally, though, there’s the disappointment of Lin’s lackluster participation. Though his standout TV credits include episodes of Community and True Detective, Lin gave pilots for Scorpion, S.W.A.T. and Magnum P.I. visual pizzaz on a CBS budget. In The Endgame, there isn’t a memorable set-piece or stunt in the pilot. Even when, in the first episode, Val gets a call to go to a second bank robbery and decides that, rather than turning around at the next light, she’ll throw her car into reverse, there’s no fun dodging of oncoming traffic and certainly nothing by way of sustained entertainment.

There are no visual ideas here, no narrative ideas and no core performances to keep you watching while waiting for those other attributes to emerge. I don’t know what Elena’s endgame is and I don’t care. The endgame for my review, though, is to do what NBC’s development process failed to do: spare viewers from an obvious dud.