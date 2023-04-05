‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Review: Paramount+ Prequel Disappoints as a Musical but Scores as a Celebration of Teen Friendship

Nearly half a century on, the argument rages on over whether Grease was overtly sexist for its girl-changes-to-please-a-boy ending, or secretly feminist for its vivid female characters and rejection of puritanical sexual mores. If Paramount+’s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies has its way, there will be no corresponding debate over its own progressive stances. The prequel aims to tackle head-on the sexism and racism plaguing its 1950s setting, while also, of course, delivering infectious tunes, lovable characters and sweet teen romance.

The series succeeds at some of that. As a statement of social-justice ideals, Rise of the Pink Ladies is on uneven ground; as a musical, it’s disappointingly forgettable. But as a story about the joys of teen friendship and first love, it’s almost endearing enough to make up for its shortcomings in other areas.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies The Bottom Line Too uneven to admire, but too endearing to dismiss. Airdate: Thursday, April 6 (Paramount+)

Cast: Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt, Shanel Bailey, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, Madison Thompson, Jackie Hoffman

Creator: Annabel Oakes



Set four years before the events of the original Grease, Rise of the Pink Ladies serves as an origin story for the cool-girl clique that gives the show its title. Its de facto leader is Jane (Marisa Davila), who begins the 1954-55 school year a bespectacled good girl in the Sandy mold — albeit one we first see moaning at the hands of her star-quarterback boyfriend Buddy (Jason Schmidt), in a pointed contrast to Sandy’s chaste sighing over a guy who “got friendly, holding my hand.”

But when a vicious rumor destroys her reputation, Jane finds herself exiled to the sidelines of Rydell High’s social scene, where she falls in with a new collection of misfits: Olivia (Cheyenne Isabel Wells), a brainy romantic who’s been labeled the school slut; Cynthia (Ari Notartomaso), a puckish tomboy who longs to join the T-Birds; and Nancy (Tricia Fukuhara), a quirky fashionista fed up with her classmates’ dating obsessions.

With their support, Jane mounts a campaign for class president against the incumbent Buddy — which quickly snowballs into a larger power struggle between the popular, preppy Socs that he represents, and the larger coalition of greasers, nerds, drama dorks and other outsiders represented by Jane.

It’s a broadly appealing premise, at least if you’re a fan of upbeat musicals about the intermingling of high school cliques and the resulting disruption of adolescent hierarchies — a la Hairspray, High School Musical, Glee and, of course, the original Grease. And Rise of the Pink Ladies‘ affection for its parent shines through loud and clear in a premiere that pays extravagant homage to classic numbers like “Greased Lightning” and “Beauty School Dropout,” and even features brief appearances from younger versions of one or two familiar Grease characters.

Alas, the wheels start to come off early on the song and dance front. Rise of the Pink Ladies does feature a few standout numbers — including a chorus of gossipy moms set to whirring household appliances at the start of episode two, and a tender love song performed by two queer characters against Old Hollywood backdrops in episode five.

But the vast majority of the songs leave no impression whatsoever, despite the boundless enthusiasm and unimpeachable professionalism of the show’s enormous ensemble cast. The musical numbers begin to feel more like filler to sit through than highlights to cherish. Which, given that there are at least three in each of the five episodes sent to critics (of a ten-part season), make the one-hour run times feel overly shaggy.

The series also fumbles its handling of its own politics. Its brand of female empowerment is simplistic but mostly satisfying, with storylines and numbers that address the hypocrisy of slut-shaming and the double standards of dress codes. But it’s far more wishy-washy in its handling of race.

For the first two episodes, Rise of the Pink Ladies seems to take place in a colorblind version of 1950s America. It’s not until episode three that the series acknowledges this is not the case with the introduction of Hazel (Shanel Bailey). A transfer from a predominantly Black community, she’s the first to point out that perhaps some students might not love the idea of holding their school dance in a social club that only started letting Italians join five years ago. Meanwhile, few of the white characters are made to reckon in any serious way with their own unexamined biases. The show’s heart may be in the right place, but its timidity comes off as clumsy at best and cowardly at worst.

Still, Rise of the Pink Ladies rises to the occasion where it counts most, and despite its flaws I found myself mostly charmed by the third or fourth episode. The series shares with its predecessor an irreverent sense of humor, cheerfully ribbing everything from midcentury cooking (“It looks like cake but it’s meat,” a party guest wheezes after sampling something called a ribbon loaf) to Romeo and Juliet (“The vapid morality tale of two horndog teenagers whose punishment is death,” sniffs a pretentious drama teacher).

As the resident comic-relief characters, Fukuhara embraces Nancy’s deadpan oddness, while Notartomaso demonstrates crisp timing with an array of zingers — many of them aimed at the beleaguered assistant principal (Jackie Hoffman).

More crucially, the good times are grounded in real warmth and compassion toward the young characters. Olivia, Nancy, Cynthia and Jane may feel stuck in the stereotypes they’ve been saddled with, but Rise of the Pink Ladies encourages each to be more than one thing — for jokester Cynthia to demonstrate a more vulnerable side as a budding thespian; for squeaky-clean Jane to put the moves on greaser playboy Richie (Johnathan Nieves); for prickly pariah Olivia to discover her inner firebrand.

What started as an assortment of near-strangers whose only commonality is their outsider status gels into a network of real friendships, cemented over idle sleepover chatter and elaborate revenge schemes.

“Who said boys are the king of jackets?” Cynthia sings near the end of the premiere. By the end of the second episode, the question has turned into a declaration as the Pink Ladies stroll down the halls of Rydell in their matching outerwear. There’s no singing or dancing in the moment, and no grand speeches being made about Rydell’s social ills or revolutionary potential, which is just as well. This is the show doing what it actually does best: celebrating the power and the joy that comes with belonging to a really good group of friends.