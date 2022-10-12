‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Review: Peacock’s Unpersuasive Barney Documentary

In the second hour (or “episode”) of Peacock’s I Love You, You Hate Me, a former neo-Nazi turned anti-hate activist goes for a rather big thematic swing, connecting her personal journey with the slings and arrows directed at one particularly kid-friendly purple dinosaur.

“Obviously, I’m not saying that people who hate a children’s television character are in any way the same thing as someone who embraced the things that I embraced. However the dynamics of basing your identity around what you hate and what you despise, that those dynamics are exactly the same,” she posits.

I Love You, You Hate Me The Bottom Line Amusing when it goes for nostalgia, flimsy when it aims for more. Airdate: Wednesday, October 12 (Peacock)

Director: Tommy Avallone

It’s a contestable but also provocative point made in contradictory and ultimately under-defended terms, and that means that it’s probably a perfect encapsulation of Tommy Avallone’s documentary.

I Love You, You Hate Me doesn’t want to be simply a hollow celebration of ’90s nostalgia, which I truly respect, but it doesn’t quite have the intellectual ammunition to make its more ambitious points convincingly. It will be up to viewers to decide whether the failure to thoroughly explore its biggest contentions makes I Love You, You Hate Me borderline offensive — once you’re paralleling Barney haters with the white supremacist march in Charlottesville, that line is really blurry — or just flawed, on top of a clumsy structure and major sourcing problems, in a documentary that probably won’t inspire either extreme in its title.

As a reminder, Sheryl Leach came up with the idea for the universally loving (not to be confused with universally loved) Barney back in 1988, and the character became a global sensation when PBS affiliates took the series wide in 1992. Barney & Friends ran 14 seasons and became almost instantly iconic thanks to its diverse cast, catchy songs and aggressively repetitious positive messaging. At the same time, it generated an aggressive backlash, was targeted for mockery and abuse and spawned urban legends of a so-called Barney Curse that are pretty clearly bunk, though the Leach’s family experienced disproportionate tragedy.

I Love You, You Hate Me is trying to occupy space in two of documentary’s most ubiquitous nostalgia-driven genres. They’re contradictory genres. On one hand, there’s That Thing You Loved When You Were a Kid Is Still Special and Sacred. In that category, I’ve reviewed documentaries on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Sesame Street and Reading Rainbow in the last five years. Then there’s That Thing You Loved When You Were a Kid Had an Underbelly That Should Have Been Obvious Even Back Then — docs that cast light into the darkness of half-remembered ephemera like Beanie Babies or Menudo.

In short, Childhood Confirmers and Childhood Ruiners.

Avallone’s documentary needs to be both and yet that duality keeps it from doing either thing well.

The biggest problem is that Sheryl Leach declined to participate. Given what happened with her family, you can understand the reasons. But if Barney & Friends has/had a meaningful and in-depth ethos, she’s the one who knows it. Other than “Kids love dinosaurs” and “Kids love love” and “Kids love repetition,” there’s little insight here into the reasons for the massive success of Barney & Friends.

It’s perplexing to have musical director Bob Singleton present and to gain no insight into the construction of the show’s earworm songs. It’s disappointing to have longtime Barney suit-wearer David Joyner present and use him as a punchline for salacious giggling about his current career as a “tantric energy healer” rather than talking about what aspects of his performance made Barney so relatable. Every once in a while you get an observation that feels specific and meaningful — child actress Pia Hamilton reflecting on the importance of getting to bring her Filipino heritage to her character, for example — but more frequently it’s just “We were a great big happy family” banalities.

The consensus throughout seems to have been that Barney & Friends worked because the show unapologetically targeted preschool audiences exclusively on their own terms, making it the rare show for that demo that made no effort to offer anything at all for accompanying grownups. Then one person after another is baffled that the lessons tailored only for three-year-olds both irritated older viewers at the time and haven’t provided ongoing wisdom that nourished the generation that once loved the show. Maybe there’s a causal relationship between those things that nobody wants to delve into here. Like maybe the thing that was a feature in the short-term was a bug in the long-term. But what does that mean? There’s a gap between irrational hatred and meaningful critique that I Love You, You Hate Me is unprepared to deal with. Either people loved the show or hated it for petty and vindictive reasons, apparently.

Exploring those petty and vindictive reasons yields mixed results here. Former Blue’s Clues host Steve Burns is actually tremendous in speaking to the validity of the Barney approach, because he understands the logic and resonance of children’s television better than any of the assembled talking heads. Most of the experts and analysts give partially intriguing rationalizations. Was there an undercurrent of homophobia to hatred of Barney? Maybe, but just saying that he’s purple and presented an atypical depiction of masculinity is an introductory sentence and not a proof. Was hatred of Barney perfectly timed to feed the increasingly gaping maw of the Internet, and was it one of the first examples of the Internet’s hatred-as-defining-characteristic discourse style? A definite yes on the first and a definite perhaps on the second.

But there’s a leap — a huge leap — between that and the quote from the top of the review. Can you make a documentary that successfully argues that anti-hate advocate’s point? Absolutely, though not one in which your most engaging talking head is the San Diego Chicken mascot, fully in-character.

Fortunately, the San Diego Chicken does not comment on hatred and hate crimes, really not even his own against Barney, which a judge ruled were protected as parody. But the documentary has other strange people commenting on things they aren’t qualified to discuss, especially filling in the gaps left by Sheryl Leach’s absence. Like, why is a grown-up founder of a Barney fan club speaking about details of the Leach marriage? Because somebody has to, I guess? Otherwise, the only other person in the documentary with close ties to the family is a former babysitter, whose exact credentials are never established, so that she’s permitted to speculate on everything with equally nebulous authority.

That babysitter is also used as a cliffhanger between the first and second “episode” of what really should have been edited into a 110-minute documentary. The babysitter shows up at the end of the first hour, says she’s given consideration and now has things to say about Sheryl Leach’s son, and then we go into the second episode and she really doesn’t have anything to say. There are a lot of faulty cliffhangers like this in a “series” that feels all the more sensationalistic, but not actually more entertaining, for needing to tease Peacock commercial breaks. It’s a stupid and artistically antithetical format that makes a documentary that should be entertaining — even if insufficiently developed — come across as trashier than it needs to.