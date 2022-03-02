Peacock’s ‘Joe vs. Carole’: TV Review

Managing to be late to the party and overstay its welcome all at once, Peacock’s new insufficiently-limited series Joe vs. Carole would have been merely a bloated mediocrity had it somehow come out in 2020, when people were still so stir-crazy as to be pretending to care about the irrepressible hijinks of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

Coming out a full two years after the cultural rubbernecking that made Netflix’s Tiger King a brief sensation, the show’s refusal or inability to streamline the themes and narrative of this story has gone from innocuous to grievous. Imagine returning to the office and having somebody sit down next to you — probably without a mask — and launch into a rambling story about Joe the Plumber for eight hours; that’s the currency and vitality offered by Joe vs. Carole. The amusement to be found in the incompatible but committed lead performances from Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell doesn’t last an hour, much less eight.

Joe vs. Carole The Bottom Line Not a cat-astrophe, but nobody will be hooked on this fe-line. Airdate: Thursday, March 3 (Peacock) Cast: John Cameron Mitchell, Kate McKinnon, Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters, David Wenham Creator: Etan Frankel, from the Wondery podcast

Technically based on the Wondery podcast rather than the Netflix series — to say nothing of the Netflix series’ two follow-up/spinoff series that premiered this year and made nary a ripple — Joe vs. Carole ostensibly focuses on animal rights activist Carole Baskin (McKinnon), whose advocacy on behalf of big cats leads her to an escalating conflict with Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Mitchell), whose breeding and roadshow zoo horrify her. Carole makes it her life’s mission to bring Joe Exotic’s business down, while Joe makes it his life’s mission to ruin and then possibly end Carole’s life. Tonal confusion ensues.

Tiger King was, itself, a somewhat padded monstrosity with limited grasp of the difference between examination and exploitation, an attempt to cobble together a narrative from footage that started off as one thing — an exploration of big cat ownership and its ickiness — and, instead, became a sensationalistic look at some cartoonish real people. If Joe vs. Carole lacks the good fortune of timeliness, the advantage it should have had was a 30,000 foot view of this story, the ability to parse where the substance was and maybe find introspection from source material in which there was none.

Unfortunately, series developer Etan Frankel falls victim to almost all of the same gawking instincts that plagued the docuseries. You can assume that at one point, Joe vs. Carole was designed to be a corrective to the doc, putting the focus on Carole and her cause without the cavalier accusations of murder that were one of several things that made the original unsavory.

The documentary turned Carole into a punchline and an implied killer. The series? Well, it can’t quite figure out what to do with her. Her history as a victim of domestic violence provides some facile structure — Carole is breaking out of the cage in which she spent her youth, while Joe Exotic is destined for a more literal cage — and characterization. But absolutely nobody is going to watch Joe vs. Carole for the promise of a tepid love story between Carole and husband Howard (Kyle MacLachlan, slouching). That story gets completely swept aside by Joe’s more salacious thruple situation with John Finlay (Sam Keeley) and Travis Maldonado (Nat Wolff), which itself upstages Joe’s doomed first marriage, a genuinely sympathetic union that at least gets to be a footnote here after being ignored in the documentary.

With all of the flashing forward and backward, the propulsive escalation of the documentary — and of the actual story — gets lost entirely in this version. The docuseries led viewers from one jaw-dropping twist to another. It wasn’t good, but you were constantly incredulous. In the series, even the episodes that have elements that work — the fourth hour has the only backstory I found slightly involving, while the first half of the finale features both stars’ best performance work — lack the sort of build-up or revelations that would push audiences from one installment to the next.

It’s all treated without insight, and without any consistency regarding how much the show wants us to laugh and whether those laughs are with or at the main characters. And don’t get me started on the lack of reflection as to why this particular story even struck such a chord back in 2020. It’s mostly “This shit is crazy!” discourse; if you want something more poignant as an examination of two damaged people who chose to damage each other rather than seek healing, you may need to wait for the next interminable iteration.

It’s the performances that will attract curiosity, and so be it. I can step back and tell you the logic behind what both stars are doing, but not how those performances cohere.

McKinnon is presumably deconstructing the idea of Carole as a laughing stock. McKinnon must be aware that the idea of Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin is the stuff of a four-minute Saturday Night Live sketch, and at least for the first couple of episodes, all the best moments come from what plays as McKinnon improv. Carole built her image on making it seem like she was in on the jokes about her, and as the series goes along and we learn more about the cycles of abuse that Carole was caught in, McKinnon shows the strain behind Carole’s try-hard personality. What you never get, though, is a conclusive real person behind a comedian pretending to be a real person who often pretended to be a comedian.

I’m much more confident that Mitchell is actually giving a good performance. The Hedwig creator/star was an inspired choice to accentuate Joe Exotic’s theatricality, his equivalent of Carole’s jokes as a coping mechanism. Joe allowed his coping mechanism to wholly consume whoever he once was, making him a more tragic and generally sympathetic figure than Carole, which I’m not sure is what the series intends. The idea of Joe as an exploiter and animal abuser gets lost in the idea of Joe as a repressed man who briefly finds his own voice, only to become addicted to being needed.

Of the supporting performances, Wolff’s Travis and William Fichtner’s Rick Kirkham come closest to giving interiority beyond the circus. I also liked Marlo Kelly’s low-key turn as Carole’s daughter Jamie, the closest the series comes to a “normal” person, even if I literally couldn’t tell you a thing about the character other than what I just wrote.

An early episode of Joe vs. Carole begins with a “morning routine” montage set to Harry Nilsson’s “Gotta Get Up,” one of several goofily on-the-nose needle drops in the series. There’s a good chance most viewers will hear the song’s opening chords and immediately wonder why any music supervisor would use this song so soon after Russian Doll introduced this ’70s bop to several new generations. I was initially offended, but I made my peace: In Russian Doll, “Gotta Get Up” represented being stuck in a cycle of inexplicable repetition, which dooms Joe vs. Carole as well. I’d say it would have been better as a two-hour movie, but I’m not even sure that’s true. It just would have been shorter.