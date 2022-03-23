Critic’s Notebook: The Interactive Theater of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation Hearing

On the morning of Monday, March 21, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson sat in the windowless Central Hearing Facility of the Hart Senate Office Building — poised and collected. It was the first day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, a multi-day affair where she must sit through opening statements and answer purportedly rigorous questions from the 12 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. If confirmed, Jackson will be the sixth woman, the first federal public defender, the third Black person and first Black woman to serve in the court’s more than 200-year-old history.

The stakes are high. The resulting buzz around this moment is at once euphoric and unhinged. Jackson’s ascendence reflects America’s twisted and ironic history: A descendant of enslaved people — once constitutionally considered three-fifths of a person — blazed through the legal world and its most storied institutions. Her resume glitters with the achievements of an individual groomed to take a seat on the country’s highest court. What could have been a procedural historic confirmation has, instead, turned into a spectacle.

I suppose the behavior displayed by Republican elected officials the past two days was to be expected. The last three Supreme Court confirmations have primed Americans for a certain level of political theater — a mediocre drama of vengeance and score settling that continues to erode confidence in the state.

Jackson’s confirmation is but a microcosm of this legislative performance and posturing, but it is also an example of the cycles of humiliation and celebration Black women routinely experience — and a demonstration of how studying Black people’s reactions to racism has become its own kind of peculiar sport.

Republican senators spent the first day re-litigating the confirmation hearings of Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, both Trump nominees. Promises and insistences of fairness were offered, especially by Sens. Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham, and then immediately jettisoned in favor of false claims, conjectures and excessive combativeness. They said Jackson’s background as a public defender made her soft on crime, that her nomination was a result of Dark Money, that she is an activist. Unmoored mentions of Critical Race Theory and vague claims about the GOP’s preferred Boogeyman, “the Left,” made requisite appearances too. Her religious faith was queried. Evidence of fairness never materialized.

As the first Black woman to potentially serve on the court, Jackson, dressed in a straightforward purple jacket and a Tahitian pearl necklace, was under watch — a fact the judge herself was aware of. Outside of her own introduction, a compassionate speech in which she thanked her ancestral and living community, her bespectacled face betrayed few emotions.

Jackson carried that gentle poker face into Tuesday, a grueling 13-hour session where Republicans berated her with racist claims and insulting questions. Dick Durbin, chair of the committee and Democratic senator from Illinois, opened the session by giving Jackson an opportunity to address issues raised by some senators on Day One. The painless inquiry eased Jackson — dressed in a red blazer and traditional pearls — into a series of trying examinations from Republican senators.

Where to begin when it comes to the ensuing displays of condescension and disrespect? Sen. Chuck Grassley’s incoherent line of questioning, which he himself seemed to struggle to follow? Or the moment Sen. John Cornyn interrupted Jackson because he was running out of time and didn’t want to miss out on a chance to accuse her of calling former President George W. Bush a war criminal? (She didn’t.)

It might be worth starting with Sen. Ted Cruz’s embarrassing attempt to trap Jackson in his web of critical race theory confusion and paranoia. At that point, the hearing’s tenor morphed dramatically, and any pretense of logic or decorum was abandoned. Cruz, who studied at Harvard Law School with Jackson, began by distancing himself from his classmate: “We were not particularly close,” he said, “but we were always friendly and cordial.” (It was slightly humorous to me that anyone would read their overlapping time at school as a sign of friendship instead of happenstance.) Cruz then tried to extract Jackson’s opinion on several issues, including her thoughts on The New York Times’ 1619 Project. “It is not something that comes up in my work,” Jackson repeatedly said.

Jackson exercised a divine patience in the face of Cruz’s screed (which curiously included whipping out poster boards with pages from Ibram X. Kendi’s picture book Antiracist Baby and asking Jackson if she thought infants are racist.) At this moment, and others, the judge relied on deliberate phrasing like “It is not something that comes up in my work” when a question had nothing to do with her work or “Thank you for allowing me to address…” when she was about to smartly correct a willful distortion or push back against patronization.

There were also Jackson’s brief pauses, her deep breaths and heavy sighs — moments that were readily clipped and proliferated online. They were soft punchlines in jokes about the toddler-like behavior of some of the Republican senators, proof of Jackson’s unflappable restraint and evidence of a familiar kind of tomfoolery Black women routinely face. Look at what a Black woman, just trying to do her job, must face. See how she endures.

No reasonable person expected any less from Jackson. And yet some reactions to her composure might have you think otherwise. Whenever a Black woman is confronted with an audacious moment of racism, the public’s response fascinates me far more than hers. The mix of incredulity and effusive praise — often from well-meaning white senators and viewers (California Sen. Dianne Feinstein repeated that Jackson was doing “very well”) — has an inverse distancing effect. Instead of jolting them out of a stupor, this kind of response blocks real interrogation of what motivates white people to engage in these attempts at public humiliation. It also reinforces that the appropriate, perhaps only, rejoinder to offense and vitriol is calmness and a smile.

Also on the spectrum of sympathetic reactions are attempts to construct a narrative, to fill in the blanks, to speculate as to what the Black woman in question must be thinking or feeling; as the critic Shamira Ibrahim observed, this is a form of projection that turns individual Black women into vessels for a phantom collective experience.

In the process, the Black woman at the center of this theater gets lost. Her humanity takes a back seat, the nuances of her views scuttle out of sight. She becomes a representation, in the most artificial sense of the word.

It was a relief, then, when late Tuesday evening Sen. Cory Booker, a KBJ fan if there ever was one, tried to bring some dignity to the confirmation. Ten hours into the session, Booker, wide-eyed and beaming, asked Jackson to talk about herself, to build a portrait of her character. It was in speaking of motherhood and sending a message to her daughters that a sense of Jackson’s personality began to emerge — a glimpse of her optimism, faith and life philosophy. “If you do your best,” she said of the lessons she learned in career and motherhood, “things will turn out OK.”

I hope the next two days of her confirmation prove that to be true.