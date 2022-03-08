Amy Schumer in Hulu’s ‘Life & Beth’: TV Review

Beth Jones (Amy Schumer) knows she should be happy. As she points out to her bemused mother Jane (Laura Benanti) in the first episode of Hulu’s Life & Beth, “I have a cool job, I have a great apartment and Matt, my boyfriend, is a New York eight.”

But it’s evident from the sourness in Beth’s voice that she’s anything but, even if she doesn’t quite seem to understand why. It’ll take a major life event to wake her up from the supposedly awesome existence she’s been sleepwalking through, and to force her to finally confront the formative experiences that brought her here while navigating where she wants to go next.

Life & Beth The Bottom Line Messily personal. Airdate: Friday, March 18 (Hulu)

Cast: Amy Schumer, Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Yamaneika Saunders, Kevin Kane

Creator: Amy Schumer

It’s a messy process in reality, and it’s one messily portrayed in Life & Beth. The half-hour dramedy sets out to chart Beth’s changing relationships with her friends, family, romance, health and career over past and present. It’s a tall order for ten half-hour episodes, and the series’ reach somewhat exceeds its grasp. It’s neither as hilarious nor as moving as it seems like it could be, and the tonal shifts between “dram” and “edy” can be jarring.

Nevertheless, it’s intriguing for the rawness that Schumer — who not only stars but created the series and wrote and directed most of its episodes inspired by her own experiences — brings to the table. At its best, as in an episode that draws parallels between Beth’s love life and her bittersweet history with her dad (Michael Rapaport), the series feels as personal as a therapy session.

In the wake of sudden change, Beth finds herself back at her childhood home on Long Island, away from the stable but uninspiring wine-sales job and superficially charming but unbearably self-obsessed boyfriend (Kevin Kane) that define her life in Manhattan. She reconnects with old friends and makes new ones, tries her hand at outdoor activities like fishing and farming, considers reorienting her job or jumping to another career entirely.

All the while, she’s flooded with memories of her middle-school years in that same home. Sometimes, they’re complete anecdotes about her first kiss or the mockery she endured after she flashed some boys on a dare. But the most painful events are teased in bits and pieces, to be revealed in full only later in the season when Beth is ready to come to terms with them.

In early episodes, Beth’s numbness makes her easy to feel for but hard to like. In contrast to the brash comic persona she’s honed in her standup, her Comedy Central series and films like Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty, Beth’s most prominent personality trait seems to be her lack of one — she gets “nice to meet you”s from clients she’s met several times before, and inevitably follows up any emotional reaction with a mumbled apology.

Beth’s charisma and sly sense of humor start to shine through as her arc progresses, but in the meantime it’s the characters around her who garner most of the chuckles — like Jonathan Groff as a Long Islander who’s obsessed with “the city” in the way only a tourist could be, or Yamaneika Saunders as Maya, a true-blue pal Beth can call up at any time to ask questions like “Is life worthless?” (Maya’s perfect response: “Girl, life is trash.”)

The most prominent and most fascinating of the non-Beth characters is John (Michael Cera), the socially awkward vineyard groundskeeper who becomes Beth’s new crush. The role takes the guilelessness of Cera’s early roles and reshapes it as disarming bluntness, so that even when he’s covered in blood — as he is when he first meets Beth in episode three — he comes across as trustworthy rather than threatening.

Schumer and Cera share a sweet, slow-burning chemistry, while their off-kilter dynamic makes it difficult to guess precisely where their relationship might go. (Though if you know much about Schumer’s personal life, you might be able to guess.) As a bonus, the familiar patterns of courtship give Life & Beth some much-needed structure.

Beth’s adolescence is harder to track. On one hand, the time-skipping structure of Life & Beth feels true to the way past events are recalled and processed; on the other, it keeps the younger Beth (tenderly played by Violet Young) in a perpetual state of transition without enough clarity into what she’s transitioning out of or into. Most of the roads in Beth’s history lead back to her mother, because as Beth puts it: “No one loves you like your mom and no one hurts you like your mom.” Benanti’s Jane comes into focus only gradually, but she’s magnetic throughout as a woman whose starry-eyed romanticism can be a saving grace or a poison.

Life & Beth‘s perspective can be a narrow one, in that it prioritizes Beth’s to the exclusion of almost anyone else’s. In some places, this has the ironic effect of distancing the viewer — the show simply takes for granted that volleyball is important to Beth, for example, without bothering to explain why. And while it arguably makes sense that Beth’s subjective memories focus more on what people like ex-BFF Liz (Grace Power) meant to her than who they were apart from her, present-day characters like Ann (Susannah Flood), Beth’s more tightly wound sister, also exist primarily to serve Beth’s arc rather than have arcs of their own.

But that just adds to the feeling that Life & Beth is an intensely personal work. Watching the show feels akin to reading a stranger’s diary. It’s not unfiltered so much as unpolished: It’s the output of someone figuring out how to tell the story of their own life, adding a wry observation here, exaggerating for effect there, going off on detours guided more by personal instinct than logic. It can be lumpy and haphazard, and not every element clicks into place. But in its rough edges, there lies a sincere and vulnerable attempt at the kind of connection the Beth we meet at the start of the show would never have been capable of.