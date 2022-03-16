HBO Max’s ‘Minx’: TV Review

When editor Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) attends a meeting to plan the nude male centerfold for the first issue of Minx, the feminist porn magazine she’s about to launch, she wonders aloud about the wisdom of having a nude male centerfold at all: “Are erections consistent with our philosophy?”

Her publisher, Doug (Jake Johnson), counters with a different question. “I think you’re missing the point of a centerfold,” he says. “The only question that matters is, does it turn you on?

Minx The Bottom Line Smart, breezy fun. Airdate: Thursday, March 17 (HBO Max)

Cast: Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Jessica Lowe, Idara Victor, Oscar Montoya, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano

Creator: Ellen Rapoport

Minx, the show, unfolds in the gap between those questions — between lofty ideas and base desires, between firmly held values and sometimes inconvenient lived realities. On paper, that might sound as stuffy as, well, a debate over whether erections can be feminist. But in practice, the HBO Max comedy strikes that balance more confidently than any of its characters manage to, serving up a breezy romp that also manages to be shrewd in the ways it interrogates sex.

Set in the early 1970s — for those who like to place historical eras in their proper pop cultural context, that’s roughly the same period as the beginnings of Mrs. America and The Deuce, or right after the end of Mad Men — the series follows Joyce, a preppy Vassar alum, as she sets out to launch the women’s magazine she’s been dreaming of since her teen years. Ideally, it’d be called The Matriarchy Awakens and be filled with dense, heady essays about feminist theory. But when the only publisher who expresses any interest turns out to be Doug, whose Bottom Dollar prints porn mags for straight men, he and Joyce reshape her vision into Minx — the first erotic magazine aimed at women, mixing full-frontal nudity with forward-thinking articles.

Minx‘s narrative juice may come from the differences between Joyce and Doug, but creator Ellen Rapoport wisely writes them as full, flawed characters rather than stereotypes or talking points. Joyce is a politically progressive liberal, and also a bit of a sheltered prude; she might try to avoid being overly judgmental, but Lovibond expresses her reflexive discomfort with her more sexually liberated coworkers through her fidgety body language. Doug is neither a total sleaze nor a total saint, but a business-savvy charmer who has his own reasons for betting on Joyce. Slick and ambitious, he has little in common with the hangdog slackers Johnson’s perfected in roles like New Girl — but retains just enough of that affability to make Doug hard not to fall for.

The sparks that fly between Lovibond and Johnson are unmistakable, but they’re of a platonic, professional sort. After a rocky start defined by Joyce’s skepticism of her new colleagues, the magazine’s core team starts to gel over the first five half-hour episodes sent to critics (of a ten-episode season). The standouts among the bunch are Jessica Rowe as porn model Bambi, who doesn’t so much buck blond-bimbo stereotypes as embrace and extol them; and a very entertaining Lennon Parham as Joyce’s homemaker sister Shelly, who turns out to be better than Joyce in some ways at navigating between the country club and the porn studio.

It’s a mark of Minx‘s big aspirations that its episodes frequently look beyond the walls of the Bottom Dollar offices, delving into the industry’s knotty relationships with local mobsters and politicians or its distance from the “classier” business world exemplified by the upper-middle-class circles that Joyce and Shelly were raised in. But in contrast to the show’s nuanced explorations of Joyce’s journey of sexual awakening or Doug’s yearning for professional legitimacy, these explorations of more established institutions tend to fall back on obvious villains like a predatory businessman (Stephen Tobolowsky) or a repressive councilwoman (Amy Landecker).

Likewise, as carefully as the series handles Joyce’s white, wealthy, heterosexual female perspective — including calling her out on her entitlement or obliviousness as warranted — it so far has far less to say about nonwhite or queer ones, despite the inclusion of characters like Richie (Oscar Montoya), the gay Latino photographer who gives the magazine its approachable visual style; or Tina (Idara Victor), the Black executive assistant who keeps Bottom Dollar up and running.

For that matter, as daring as Joyce and Doug’s ideas might seem within the confines of the show, few of them seem designed to seriously challenge an audience half a century removed from their gains. Even Joyce’s fifth-episode epiphany about the way women in more traditional gender roles wield their power by manipulating their husbands is territory already covered by the likes of Game of Thrones.

Still, Minx‘s limitations are easy enough to forgive when it’s such a joy to watch. Besides the flawless cast chemistry and snappy writing, it offers a feast for the eyes — appropriately, for a series set in an industry built on the pleasures of looking. The sets and costumes tell a story about the clashing ideologies at the show’s center: Joyce’s prim pussy bows could not feel more distinct from Doug’s loose, louche button-downs, and the clean hard lines of a traditional teen girl magazine’s offices are a world away the casual disarray of Bottom Dollar’s. They’re also just fun to drink in, with all their bright colors and rich textures, and I’d suspect more than a few people will come away from Minx with a burning desire to scour Etsy for vintage finds.

And then, of course, there are the dongs. Joyce may start the series assuming that penises look “all basically the same” — probably because, as she admits, she’s only ever seen two and a half of them in her life. But Minx knows better. The centerpiece of the first episode is a montage of dicks, proudly displayed for the staff’s discerning eyes as part of a centerfold casting session. Contrary to Joyce’s fears about exposed members seeming exploited or threatening, director Rachel Lee Goldenberg shoots them to celebrate their diversity and the distinctive personalities of the men they’re attached to — as expressed with a cock of the hip, a coy tug of the waistband or a jaunty jazz-hands flourish. Ensuing episodes spend less time ogling private parts, male or female, but the scene feels like a mission statement for the entire show’s frank, playful approach to sexuality.

If Minx does not fully live up to its potential in the first five episodes, what it does accomplish is bursting with enough heart and humor to make even its shortcomings feel more like a testament to its ambitions than a mark of its failures. After all, as Joyce and her staff should know better than anyone, any venture new enough to be exciting also tends to come with a steep learning curve. By the midpoint of the season, Minx, the magazine, has overcome public skepticism, pretentious writing and a police raid to step toward a future that looks brighter than ever. If anything, Minx the show finds itself in an even more enviable position: It’s a very good new series that has the potential to become even better, hopefully in many more seasons to come.