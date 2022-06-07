Disney+’s ‘Ms. Marvel’: TV Review

Shortly after Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), the heroine of Disney+’s Ms. Marvel, gains her powers, her best friend Bruno (Matt Lintz) asks her what it feels like to wield them. She gazes with awe at her own right hand, sheathed in crystalline layers of blue light. “Like an idea come to life,” she answers.

It’s a tidy description of her gifts, which (in a departure from the comics, where she’s able to manipulate the size and shape of her body) allow her to solidify that light into shields or stepping stones or whatever else she can imagine. It’s also her tale in a nutshell. More than perhaps any other character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala is the pure embodiment of fangirl wish fulfillment. That it’s all happening to a Pakistani American Muslim teenager who bucks the genre’s white-guy default makes the fantasy all the sweeter.

Ms. Marvel The Bottom Line Another win for Marvel's hero-minting factory.

For a few years now, it’s been the case that new characters introduced into the MCU have been following the MCU’s major narratives much in the same way the rest of us have been following the MCU’s major narratives. They too remember watching the Avengers battle Loki over the New York City skyline or weeping over the death of Iron Man; the difference between our world and theirs is simply that for them, it’s all been real. The meta quality is an inevitable side effect of the franchise’s interconnected plotting, commercial success and longevity, and often it’s an endearing one: It really is fun to watch Ant-Man become starstruck by Captain America in Captain America: Civil War or Kate Bishop offer Hawkeye branding advice in Hawkeye.

Kamala’s fandom, however, has a fervor to rival any real-life Marvel geek’s. The first time we hear her voice, she’s narrating a video she’s made about the Avengers’ exploits, which she’s illustrated with hand-drawn paper dolls and dioramas constructed of whatever school supplies she had on hand. When she’s not breathlessly recapping the Battle of Earth or theorizing about whether Thor is secretly a gamer, she’s fine-tuning her Captain Marvel cosplay to enter a contest at the first-ever AvengerCon. (Whether it’s entirely a good thing for superheroes to be idolized to such a degree is a valid question recently explored to bloody, brilliant effect in Amazon’s The Boys; Ms. Marvel more or less takes for granted that it is.)

It is, in fact, at that very event that she comes into her powers for the first time, by way of a mysterious family heirloom she’s pulled on to complete her costume. In its basic beats, Kamala’s origin story feels as classic as they come, following the same scrappy-kid-makes-good formula that made Spider-Man so winning in his Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield eras. (Not that Tom Holland’s version isn’t beloved, but his Peter Parker entered the MCU a full-fledged superhero before going to space, arriving in the multiverse and cozying up to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.) Vellani is all youthful verve and irresistible moxie, as believable playing the clumsy nerd slinking unnoticed through high school hallways as she is manifesting the cool, confident super-being Kamala daydreams of becoming.

In the first two hourlong episodes sent to critics, Kamala learns to control her abilities in secret while also learning to drive, arguing with her parents (Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur), helping her friend Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher) campaign for the board of their mosque and mooning over a cute new classmate, Kamran (Rish Shah). It’s just as well that Ms. Marvel doesn’t bother also saddling Kamala with an established Avengers mentor, as it recently has the new Hawkeye, the new Black Widow, America Chavez and the upcoming She-Hulk. As it is, Kamala has so much to deal with at once that the storytelling can feel a tad messy at times and the pacing a little flaccid — a third of the way into the six-episode season, the series’ overarching plot has yet to really reveal itself.

Like its title character, though, whatever Ms. Marvel lacks in finesse, it makes up for in charm. The character’s boundless creativity is reflected in the show’s style, which grasps for (though does not quite reach) the playfulness of animated films like The Mitchells vs. The Machines or, especially, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Texts between Kamala and her friends are incorporated into their environs, so that a sad face emoji might show up in a neon store sign instead of in the usual floating text bubble. Ideas thrown around in a brainstorming session are illustrated in moving graffiti on the city walls behind the characters. When Kamala returns home after spending time with her crush, the lighting shifts into dreamy shades of gold and pink and purple as she dances through her house lip-synching to the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby.”

Meanwhile, her cultural heritage is woven into every aspect of her story — not as her sole defining quality nor as some inconsequential bit of window dressing, but as a fundamental element of a complicated and evolving self-identity. It’s reflected in little moments like when she and Kamran bond over their mutual love of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, or when she and Nakia gripe about the shabbiness of their mosque’s female section. It’s embedded in her lineage, with hints that her powers may be rooted in a murky bit of family lore about the 1947 Partition of India. And it shapes how others view her as well as how they don’t: Kamala may not see people who look like her in the Avengers roster, but a government agent’s passing reference to the FBI’s surveillance of mosques serves as a stinging reminder of the ugly stereotypes some others see when they look at people like her.

“It’s time to stop fantasizing,” Kamala’s mother admonishes her in a moment of frustration over her daughter’s fixation on superheroes. “I wish that you would just focus on you. Your grades. Your family. Your story.” Arguably, she’s wrong about that first part. It’s no spoiler that Kamala’s destiny will lie in embracing, rather than rejecting, her love of all things Avengers and Captain Marvel. But she has a point about the second. In letting Kamala’s story shine on its own terms, Ms. Marvel offers us the very thing she herself never found in all her fangirling: the uplifting vision of a brown girl from Jersey City who saves the world.