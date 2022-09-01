‘Pantheon’ Review: AMC+’s Animated Sci-Fi Series Is Heartbreakingly Human

AMC+’s Pantheon posits a near future in which not one but two different companies have cracked the code to “uploaded intelligence” (UI) — distinct from AI in that these aren’t sentient consciousnesses born of computers but ones born as humans, and then digitized into the cloud at the end of their corporeal lives. The approaches taken by Logorhythms and Alliance differ in minor points but, strikingly, both have chosen to deploy this bleeding-edge science in the same way: by stripping the UIs of everything but their professional skills so that they can continue toiling without end in the afterlife, trapped in simulated offices with little memory of any existence beyond work.

Like so many of the most compelling sci-fi concepts, it’s a scenario that feels simultaneously farfetched and depressingly familiar. (Is there anything easier to imagine than, say, Facebook doing exactly this to its top employees if it could?) And it’s one that hits especially hard in Pantheon precisely because the animated series takes such care to ground its big ideas in recognizable emotions and current realities. It’s a portrait of a rapidly changing world that takes care to document the emotional carnage left in its wake, to gripping, troubling and ultimately quite moving effect.

The premiere introduces Pantheon‘s three intersecting storylines, but not without first introducing some of the show’s larger themes through a high-school lecture on violent creation myths a la Zeus and his father, Tiamat and her children, Odin and his brothers. There’s no building a new world without a bloody clash between the old powers and the new ones, it seems — not that any of the bored kids in the classroom can be bothered to recognize this repeating pattern for the omen it is. They’re too busy sending nasty notes to Maddie (Katie Chang), a shy freshman still reeling from the death of her computer programmer dad, David (an irresistibly sweet Daniel Dae Kim).

Elsewhere, another teenage outcast, Caspian (Paul Dano), suffers snide comments in school and much crueler ones from his abusive father (Aaron Eckhart) at home. Rounding out the trio of leads is Chanda (Raza Jaffrey), a hotshot engineer eager to get out from under the shadow of his super-famous, super-rich boss. Unbeknownst to all of them, they’re all about to ground up in the gears of progress. By the end of the first two hourlong episodes, Maddie’s discovered that David lives on as a UI, Chanda’s been forcibly (and gruesomely) turned into a UI himself — and in the show’s most mysterious timeline, we’ve learned that unbeknownst to Caspian, his entire life is a Truman Show-esque experiment orchestrated and monitored by shadowy agents associated, somehow, with Logorhythms’ most diehard devotees.

Pantheon‘s ambition and scope seem to expand with each of the first four episodes sent to critics for review. As Maddie and Caspian uncover the hidden truths about their lives, the conspiracies liking them seem to grow ever more intricate; as the UIs come into their own, Pantheon questions what their new realities mean for their humanity. In a bittersweet moment from episode four, Cody (Scoot McNairy), the still-living spouse of a UI named Laurie (Heather Lind), tries to convince David’s wife Ellen (Rosemarie DeWitt) that these UIs are the humans they were in life, with or without their human bodies.

Meanwhile, Laurie is giving David a harsh lesson in how not human he is by pushing him to embrace his near-godlike new capabilities in an effort to counter what she fears is the planned obsolescence Logarhythms has built into their code. The UIs’ expanding abilities allow Pantheon to take advantage of the creative freedoms afforded by animation. In contrast to the modest, relatively realistic 2D anime style of the analog world, the digital space is one where characters can stretch or flatten or fracture their humanoid selves, or glide through walls like the ghosts they kinda-sorta are, or reshape entire video game fantasy kingdoms to their liking. But every step forward seems to render them less like the people they once were, and the very rhythms that guide human existence — like time, or the inevitability of death — no longer work the same way for the UIs.

None of these ideas are necessarily new to Pantheon, but creator Craig Silverstein (adapting from a collection of short stories by Ken Liu) wisely grounds these debates in characters we’ve come to care about beyond the roles they play in whatever apocalypse Logarhythms and Alliance might bring about. We may be curious who’s really pulling the strings of Caspian’s life and why, but we don’t need to know the answers to feel for a kid who’s about to realize that everything in his life, up to and including his most formative traumas, has been a lie. David’s cloud-based resurrection might add a new wrinkle to Maddie and Ellen’s grieving process, but it doesn’t erase the need for this family to let go of the hope that things might ever go back to the way they used to be, and to move on with their lives.

The intimate humane approach does have its limitations — albeit ones that the second half of the season, which was not sent to critics, may yet address. While Pantheon is sensitive to the emotional impact that scientific advancement can have on humans, it’s far vaguer about the reverse relationship. We’re told only that a UI like Chanda needs some level of emotionality to function properly at his coding job, but not really why. Meanwhile, Pantheon‘s focus on certain types of characters — namely the uniquely brilliant and powerful ones — disregards the less fortunate masses whose lives are also impacted. The impoverished Mumbai citizens who signed over their bodies for Alliance to experiment on are mentioned, for instance, but left as nameless, faceless abstractions within the context of the story.

Even so, Pantheon‘s strong sense of compassion for the characters at its core — flesh-and-blood people and digital entities alike — positions it as a counterpoint to the “move fast and break things” approach to technological progress. It’s as concerned with the details of what’s been broken as it is in where all this movement is headed. “The most remarkable computer ever invented was the human brain,” Maddie recalls David saying, but it’s not the processing power of the brain that seems to impress him so much as the fact that “they can do something no computer can — they can love.” Pantheon has its eye turned toward a future being taken over by beings we’d scarcely recognize in 2022, who may or may not technically count as one of our species. But by its own definition, it’s a story as tenderly, heartbreakingly human as they come.