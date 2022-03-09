Peacock’s ‘Bust Down’: TV Review

Bust Down is not afraid of controversy. Over six episodes, the Peacock series tackles sensitive topics like workplace harassment, homelessness and colorism. Its leads — four friends working dead-end jobs at a casino in Gary, Indiana — stage labor protests and talk openly about feeling like every choice they make has to be, as one character puts it, “the choice of a Black person.”

But Bust Down isn’t here to expose harsh realities or deliver teachable moments. It’s not trying to mock people for caring, nor lecture them for not caring enough. It is here, in the face of all these intractable issues, to goof off. It’s a tough balancing act for any comedy to manage, tiptoeing along edgy without tipping over into smug or sour. But it’s one Bust Down pulls off far more often than not, thanks to the sheer hilariousness of its core cast and the zany chemistry between them.

Bust Down The Bottom Line Bracingly silly. Airdate: Thursday, March 10 (Peacock)

Cast: Chris Redd, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight

Creators: Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, Chris Redd, Sam Jay

The series makes its irreverent attitude clear from the jump, with a pilot episode that dives headfirst into thorny territory. Stockroom worker Jak (Jak Knight) is groped by a manager (Dan Bakkedahl), to wildly differing reactions from his friends. Langston (Langston Kerman), the ambitious one of the bunch, presses Jak to report the incident to gain leverage for promotions, whereas Sam (Sam Jay), who as the lone woman of the clique has endured more than her share of workplace harassment, encourages Jak to drown his sorrows in booze.

Meanwhile, Jak’s ordeal sends Chris (Chris Redd) into a tailspin as he realizes a youthful encounter with an older woman — depicted via a purposely clunky flashback that has characters brightly announcing things like “we’re in 1997” — was abuse, even if he insists now that “you’re not molested unless you feel molested.”

Somehow, it all culminates in Jak taking Langston’s warning that “hurt people hurt people” way too much to heart and treating his trauma like a zombie bite, and Chris creating an absurdly unhelpful PSA to teach his coworkers about “male molestation.” As far as an exploration of sexual abuse goes, the episode doesn’t cut very deep or offer any profound insights, much less suggest any workable solutions to the very real and serious issues it raises.

But that’s more or less the idea. When Sam’s girlfriend Nina (DomiNque Perry) points out that Sam hasn’t helped Jak process so much as “boxed up his trauma and poured Hennessy on top of it,” Sam shrugs it off: “Everything doesn’t need to be unpacked.” That could be the thesis statement for Bust Down. It might poke at heavy things, but it’s first and foremost a lighthearted comedy, to be enjoyed just because it’s funny when these buddies sit around discussing which celebrity’s poop they’d eat if they had to. (Sam thinks Lisa Bonet’s would “come out clean, like a cup of soft serve.”) Or when Langston imagines Sam, Nina and Sam’s side piece Tiki (Phi Tran) raising a baby together in the style of a cheesy multi-cam sitcom. Or when Jak crawls around the vents of a sperm bank while a Watchmen-inspired monologue plays in voiceover.

Bust Down seems scrupulously aware of its limits in a way its characters aren’t, often tempering their most outrageous stances with comments from supporting figures who’ll call out how ridiculous they’re being. But as with any series that delights in button-pushing, different viewers will have different ideas about how far is too far — whether the series makes too light of the violence Sam endures from a pissed-off Tiki, for example, or whether the cartoonish nature of the altercation and Sam’s apparent indifference are enough to take the sting out of the moment. Potential sensitivity issues aside, as with any series so reliant on wackiness, some jokes simply work better than others; maybe other people will laugh harder than I did at storylines about Chris creating a one-man VIP section or Sam arguing with talking hamburger patties at a backyard barbecue.

The show also has a tendency to send its characters off alone — episode five takes the gang to church, and then sends them off into four separate plots that intersect only sporadically. While each of the performers is strong enough to carry storylines alone, they tend to be funnier together, when their unsentimental but affectionate chemistry can come to the fore. And with four such distinct energies bouncing off of each other, each viewer is bound to find some more amusing than others. Chris’ over-the-top strangeness was better for me in small doses, while I couldn’t get enough of Jak’s shenanigan-prone space cadet.

Still, the series’ comic voice is admirably bold — and if you’re left cold by one joke, there are usually three more coming right on its tail. Sometimes they get pointed, casually taking aim at Barack Obama for not doing enough for Black people or the men of the Black Lives Matter movement for “retweeting, mostly” while women led the charge. But it’s usually the friends themselves who are the butt of Bust Down‘s gags, as when Chris explains that the only way to profit off social justice work is to make sure nothing actually changes, while himself embarking on an ill-advised scheme to profit off social justice work.

It’s not that Bust Down is suggesting none of this matters so much as it is acknowledging that a lot of it does, and choosing to respond by playing around anyway. The weighty issues raised by the series, like bigotry and poverty, aren’t going away anytime soon, nor do its characters have the privilege of ignoring them entirely. A completely different show might choose to address these realities with earnest calls to action or sober discussions about solutions. But there’s something refreshing and relatable, too, in Bust Down‘s insistent silliness — in its reminder that awful as this world can be, there’s always going to be room for kicking back with your friends and having some laughs.