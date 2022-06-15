Paramount+’s ‘Players’: TV Review

When you think of the two-season run of Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda’s American Vandal, you probably think of drawn dicks and the Turd Burglar.

Or, if you’re more obsessed with the realities of the television industry, maybe you remember American Vandal as one of the earliest signs of Netflix’s shift to an “ownership is everything” ethos; the show was canceled after two wildly acclaimed seasons because it was a CBS Television Studios production and not a Netflix original.

Airdate: Thursday, June 16 (Paramount+) Cast: Misha Brooks, Da'Jour Jones, Ely Henry, Holly Chou, Stephen Schneider, Peter Thurnwald, Youngbin Chung, Moses Storm, Alexa Mansour, Noh "Arrow" Dong-Hyeon, Michael "Miko" Ahn, Luke Tennie and Dan Perrault Creators: Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda

When I reflect on American Vandal, it’s mostly on the commitment to the exaggerated bit. Both seasons were one-joke mockumentary gags that somehow ended up being less funny and more successful because of Perrault and Yacenda’s astonishingly sincere approach to the stories they were telling and not simply to extended and escalating gags.

After a strangely long absence — they executive produced Paramount+’s actual docuseries For Heaven’s Sake and Yacenda has directed on Dave — Perrault and Yacenda are back in mockumentary territory with Players. The Paramount+ series is marked, again, by Perrault and Yacenda’s seriousness of purpose in doing another ostensibly silly thing. But more than either American Vandal season, Players requires a general emotional investment to carry you through the long stretches when its tongue isn’t even in its topical cheek. Whether it’s because the story here doesn’t sustain itself across 10 drawn-out episodes or because my own investment in a non-introspective glimpse into all things esports is simply insufficient, Players fell short of the mark for me.

Speaking of falling short of the mark, the focus of Players is Misha Brooks’ Creamcheese, the widely derided public face of Fugitive Gaming, an underwhelming team on a professional League of Legends gaming circuit. Seemingly on the brink of stardom, Creamcheese promised that his squad would win seven titles. But years later, not a single championship materialized — and, at the age of 27, he’s on the verge of being usurped by new teammate Organizm (Da’Jour Jones), a Twitch sensation who’s got some stuff to learn about gaming in a team context.

After American Vandal tweaked the conventions of the true crime documentary genre — Making a Murderer or The Jinx, with a high school AV Club twist — Players steers into 30 for 30 territory. The clear inspiration is The Last Dance, complete with a sliding timeline and individual episodes giving backstories for others in Creamcheese and Organizm’s sphere, including player-turned-coach Kyle (Ely Henry), friend-turned-rival Foresite (Peter Thurnwald), teammate-turned-sellout Guru (Moses Storm) and more.

The first episode seems to be making more direct nods toward the Michael Jordan-centric The Last Dance, but subsequent episodes present the documentary as something more promotional and generic, like the behind-the-scenes docuseries HBO or Showtime do ahead of a heavily hyped boxing match. Maybe more than anything, that’s where Players lost me. American Vandal had a lot of fun delving into the aesthetic conventions of the genre, whether that was the lo-fi sloppiness of the amateurish first season or the polished-to-the-point-of-parody drone shots and boosted budget of the second season. You knew who was making the docuseries, what its narrative voice was and the story that was being told.

After Players establishes its back-and-forth journey across several timelines — the birth of Fugitive Gaming, their underdog first season as professionals and the present-day story in which the rivalry between Creamcheese and Organizm might tear the team apart — there’s no real overarching voice or stylistic flair. It’s a couple of decently plotted character arcs and then a general examination of the world of esports that, in this case, comes closer to a simplistic raised eyebrow than anything truly barbed.

There are definitely jokes about the perception that esports stars might be mouth-breathing, basement-dwelling virgins, but only to make the point that they’re not actually that at all. There are jokes about the proliferation of commercial interests in esports, but they all boil down to variations on “We’re parodying product placements in this world, but we’re also talking an awful lot about how great Dave & Busters and Taco Bell Cantina are.” The broadest jokes in the series are directed at the people who don’t understand how serious and huge esports is, and there’s a toothless awareness that the target audience isn’t going to want to be lectured on sexism in the gaming world or toxicity in online fandom or really anything that would count as a pointed target.

There’s no visible edge or critique to any of it, which is probably what happens when you’re building your series around a real game and a real competitive environment and populating it with real esports personalities. Taking a funny thing seriously is a good recipe for deadpan humor. Taking a thing that outsiders might think of as funny and making it clear that it’s actually a very serious thing and then sprinkling in a few jokes is different and less exciting, at least for me.

Of course, anything I say about Players has to be conveyed with the caveat that there’s a strong chance the series is positively bursting at the seams with hilarious jokes that I simply don’t get because I’m not an esports devotee — and that in recognizing the various 30 for 30 references and whatnot, I’m actually getting all the wrong jokes, the ones specifically tailored only for outsiders. There weren’t enough of those and they generally aren’t funny enough, but maybe that’s the point?

As was the case with American Vandal, Perrault and Yacenda are very good at casting actors who are completely believable as “real” people. Brooks nails Creamcheese’s lack of self-awareness and, in a couple of later episodes finds fleeting moments of poignancy in the character — especially after the introduction of guest star Taylor Misiak in a variation on her Dave role as a girlfriend who is simultaneously too normal and too special for an ostensible celebrity. Henry and Storm are among several actors who deliver chuckles without feeling like average sitcom performers.

Misiak ends up being the most memorable female character in Players because part of the way the series avoids confronting sexism in the esports world is to borderline erase all women from that world. The show similarly erases anything resembling how race impacts the public response to Organizm and glosses over any nuance to how American esport audiences might treat international players. Really, anything that might present this league as a microcosm of anything bigger takes a backseat to making sure that viewers understand that esports and sports are the same.

Once you get that, you get what Players is going for. If you find that idea revelatory, there are some laughs, performances and characters that might keep you going.