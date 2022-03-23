HBO Max’s ‘Starstruck’ Season 2: TV Review

HBO Max’s Starstruck isn’t a perfect series, but it’s a borderline perfect series of a certain type.

Thus far, there have only been two seasons, they’re only six episodes apiece and episodes rarely last more than 22 minutes. It has some relationship-driven stakes, but it’s not a show in which you ever need to worry about anything horrible happening to any of the characters. Plus, it’s a comedy whose primary goal is actually making viewers laugh, which it does with reasonable consistency.

Starstruck The Bottom Line Consistently fizzy charm elevated by Matafeo's irrepressible energy. Airdate: Thursday, March 24 (HBO Max) Cast: Rose Matafeo, Nikesh Patel, Emma Sidi Creator: Rose Matafeo

When the first season hit HBO Max last spring — episodes aired across the pond on BBC Three — without any pre-release buzz at all; it was like the TV version of a bowl of lemon sorbet, a charming palate cleanser from the weighty news of the world or onslaught of ponderous prestige TV.

Guess what? The world hasn’t suddenly become an amuse bouche of its own, every week sees the release of five or 10 new aspiring Emmy contenders and season two of Starstruck is, once again, exactly the sort of aggressively — but somehow not excessively aggressively — likable show that requires almost no logistical planning to fit into your life.

The premise, with its vague resemblance to a 21st-century Notting Hill, involves 20something Kiwi Jessie (creator/co-writer Rose Matafeo), who had a one-night stand with famous movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel) and then spent a season — stretched across a full calendar year — combating fate and the weight of Tom’s celebrity to see if an actual relationship was in the cards.

When we left things, Jessie had made the impromptu decision not to leave London and return permanently to New Zealand — mostly for Tom, but without any promises of what the future might hold. The second season picks up with the Graduate-style scene of Jessie and Tom sitting at the back of a bus wondering what comes next.

Basically, that’s what the second season — again written by Matafeo and Alice Snedden with Nic Sampson as a new credited addition — is about. Jessie and Tom may have both decided they’re ready to be together, but that doesn’t change the fact that their lives are very, very different. Plus, before her intended departure, Jessie left her various part-time jobs, said farewell to longtime roommate Katie (Emma Sidi) and sent emotionally heightened good-bye letters to a number of her London acquaintances, including ex-boyfriend Ben (Edward Easton). So where will Jessie live, where will she work and did she write anything she’s going to regret?

The new episodes don’t attempt to mimic the charming time-jumping structure of the first season, in which each episode represented a season or holiday. It’s a choice I completely understand. The first season played with the idea of romantic destiny and the suggestion that even if Jessie and Tom didn’t think they were supposed to be together, the universe disagreed. That isn’t a formula that the show could work forever, and the shift to the “So now what?” stage of their relationship is for the best.

Instead of building storylines around long stretches of passing time, this season’s episodes — admirably resisting the lure of streaming bloat, presumably thanks to the BBC — still unfold around events, including a couple of holiday parties, a funeral (not for anybody viewers care about) and even a bachelor/bachelorette party. I miss how tidy the first season’s will-they/won’t-they arc was, but not in a serious way.

It definitely isn’t smooth sailing. We meet Jessie’s aforementioned ex. We spend some time on the set of Tom’s new movie (with Russell Tovey as its director) and part of an episode with Tom’s parents and his brother Vinay (Parth Thakerar). We get a little more time with Minnie Driver as Tom’s agent.

The Driver scenes, still not nearly frequent enough, are exceptions to one of the show’s minor problems, namely that Tom simply isn’t all that funny. More often than not he’s the straight man, and that’s wholly reasonable, but when he’s left in storylines by himself, they create the smallest of lags in a show that otherwise zips along with screwball comic zeal.

If Starstruck were truly a two-hander, leaving Tom as a somewhat bland superstar manqué — everybody knows who he is, but there’s a consensus that almost all of his movies have sucked — might be a hindrance. But it’s enough that Patel and Matafeo have an easy-going chemistry and when Tom and Jessie are together, the lack of humor is at least replaced by general warmth.

Patel is able to parry with Matafeo when the show goes into rat-a-tat dialogue mode — varied references range from The Graduate to The Truman Show to The Lake House — but watching the second season I was frequently struck by how completely Matafeo can hold things down solo. This isn’t quite a Fleabag situation where, especially in the earliest episodes, you could sense the show’s origins in a one-woman show. But Matafeo is able to nail scenes that are just Jessie deliberating with herself, and then she carries her irrepressible energy into any other interactions the character has. Sidi, who was Matafeo’s real-life roommate, is the other member of the cast capable of generating laughs on her own, and when it’s just Sidi and Matafeo riffing, that’s Starstruck at its absolute best.

Pair Matafeo with any of the ensemble’s supporting players — Joe Barnes as socially awkward co-worker Joe, Sampson’s Steve, various one-off characters — and there’s evidence that there’s nobody she can’t make amusing. But if you watch her just do silent pieces of business, like attending the stage show of Magic Mike accompanied by a stuffed banana or avoiding smiling for a portrait or the standout cold open to the fourth episode, it’s clear that Matafeo has a radiance that could illuminate several London city blocks.

Matafeo’s voice is completely distinctive and the show is her voice, so I look forward to future seasons of Starstruck offering an effervescent escape from the gloomy norm. At the same time, six 22-minute episodes per year may not be enough and I really look forward to seeing what else Matafeo wants to do with her ever-broadening platform.