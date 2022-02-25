Amanda Seyfried in Hulu’s ‘The Dropout’: TV Review

For those exhausted by a winter pondering the solvency of cryptocurrency, the tangibility of NFTs and the alleged unmasking of QAnon, TV is offering a very strange form of escapism.

Hardly a week seems to be passing without the premiere of a new limited series about real-life fraud and corruption, usually focusing on the Internet as a pit of degradation capable of cultivating such deceit, often centering around a photogenic blonde protagonist.

The Dropout The Bottom Line Bloody good performances. Airdate: Thursday, March 3 (Hulu) Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews Creator: Elizabeth Meriwether from the ABC Audio podcast

The fun game, honestly, has been picking out which parts of the Venn diagram they do or don’t fulfill. Netflix’s Inventing Anna, about social media-spawned con artist Anna Delvey, checks every box. In Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, the photogenic blonde protagonist is a victim of the Internet’s insatiable maw, not a perpetrator. In Showtime’s Super Pumped, the grossness comes from dude-bros. In NBC’s The Thing About Pam, the twist is that a photogenic blonde actress (Renee Zellweger) is pretending to be an unphotogenic criminal. In Apple TV+’s WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are brunettes.

Of course, tech bubble sagas needn’t be tied to the Internet at all. See Hulu’s The Dropout, adapted by Elizabeth Meriwether from the ABC Audio podcast about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes — not to be confused with the Alex Gibney documentary or any of various books and long-form reported pieces. The Internet wasn’t completely without complicity in the elevation of the turtleneck-wearing biotechnology entrepreneur, but the story’s major point of differentiation is that Holmes didn’t create an imaginary cyber-service that never existed. She created a tangible, paradigm-shifting service that never existed.

In short, Elizabeth Holmes was different from all of this season’s other small-screen fraudsters, except for the ways she’s the same, and The Dropout is the same as many of this season’s small-screen depictions of fraudsters, except for the ways it’s different — starting with the excellent and enigmatic lead performance by Amanda Seyfried and a supporting cast boasting one superb scene-stealer after another.

The basic refresher of the Elizabeth Holmes story: As a student at Stanford, she came up with an idea for an efficient machine that could run a wide battery of blood tests at home and off of a single drop of blood. It wasn’t a well-developed idea and none of the prototypes worked, but Holmes dropped out of college, launched Theranos — half “therapy” and half “diagnose” — and, over a decade, she built the company into something with a valuation of $9 billion, despite not having a product that anybody could use. She was on the cover of magazines and profiled on various TV shows, intriguing Silicon Valley and the halls of power with her youth and marketable appearance. Then everything came crashing down.

Unlike Inventing Anna, which buried its eponymous anti-heroine in a journalistically unconvincing story of a reporter trying to uncover answers about a woman who defied answers, Meriwether and her team take Holmes on directly. There are few, if any, composites and none of the names have been changed to protect the innocent or guilty; characters here include tech mogul Larry Ellison (Hart Bochner), former Secretary of State George Schultz (Sam Waterston), mega-attorney David Boies (Kurtwood Smith), Bad Blood author John Carreyrou (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and then countless technology, academic and scientific bigwigs.

The thing that The Dropout does best is capture a sense of human scale. It’s the people who were part of the trickery, primarily Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews), Holmes’ boyfriend and eventual Theranos COO. It’s the people who were trapped in the deception, various researchers and engineers and board members who bought into what they thought was Holmes’ vision — folks like Stanford professor Channing Robertson (Bill Irwin), her former college TA Rakesh (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a slew of Walgreens executives (played by Josh Pais and Alan Ruck primarily) and chemist Ian Gibbons (Stephen Fry). And then there were the people who, for a variety of reasons, tried to sound alarms and bring her down, from entrepreneur Richarch Fuisz (William H. Macy) to Stanford professor Phyllis Gardner (Laurie Metcalf).

Much more than most depictions of vast conspiracies, The Dropout nails the “vastness,” illustrating how a charismatic leader, even one as magnificently awkward as Holmes, could make people buy their snake oil and ignore increasingly unavoidable realities.

Meriwether and director Michael Showalter have backgrounds in comedy and while The Dropout isn’t exactly “funny” as its primary tone, there’s a lot of humor here. Long-form con stories are tough because they require a perpetrator to be implausibly ahead-of-the-game at every point and nearly all the other characters to be implausibly stupid at nearly every point, but The Dropout sustains itself by showing how Elizabeth wasn’t fooling one person the same way every time. Part of why the show never feels slow or repetitive is that Holmes was filling different needs for different people, or rather people were projecting different things onto her in different situations.

Was Elizabeth Holmes brilliant? A brilliant charlatan? Or was she an attractive cipher into whom people read attributes she never possessed? The Dropout and Seyfried’s performance leave boundless room for disparate conclusions or, probably more appropriately, to decide that the series is applying conclusions to a person whose actual identity is completely unknowable. There are times Seyfried is approaching Holmes as a mad genius, sometimes as a youthful innocent and occasionally as something borderline monstrous; if you don’t feel like she lands on any one thing, I’m guessing that’s intentional.

So if you want to diagnose her as either sociopathic or neurodivergent, Seyfried gives you ammunition, all while playing a woman who isn’t comfortable in her body, her voice — nailed in its throaty artificiality — or, ultimately, her aspirational identity. The series and performance are curious about Holmes and I never felt they went too far into actual sympathy. Sunny, for his part, is treated with much more consistent contempt, on the edge of being a sexual predator in their initial encounters and straight-up abusive later.

Structurally, Holmes is always at the center of The Dropout, but there is a shift as episodes progress (critics have been sent seven of the series’ eight hours); the crusaders for truth, or in some cases revenge, get individual episodes in which they play hero as well. It’s all a strategy to impressively service this absurdly good cast.

The big supporting roles are well-filled. Macy, partially obscured by a bald cap that makes him look like a reject from Alien Nation, is great as a man doing the right thing out of sheer pouty pique. James Hiroyuki Liao is wonderful as Edmond Ku, one of the first people to sense something was very wrong at Theranos. Pais and Ruck shine as portraits of corporate myopia, and Dylan Minnette and Camryn Mi-Young Kim do good work as two of the young employees who begin to doubt their corporate messiah.

But more than those fully fleshed-out secondary characters, I loved the actors who anchor the series with brief parts that they must have filmed in only a couple of days. Metcalf has a few astonishingly withering monologues, including one about Yoda. LisaGay Hamilton, playing Carreyrou’s Wall Street Journal editor, has a speech about fishing that made me laugh out loud. And there’s a scene of legal vetting with Hamilton, Smith and Moss-Bachrach that may be my favorite in the whole series.

There are so many fantastic pieces to The Dropout that I stopped thinking about how little here felt “new” or “revelatory” per se, and those pieces kept me from expressing my normal complaints about whether the story could have been more efficiently told.

Sure, there’s nothing here you couldn’t have gotten from the two-hour Gibney documentary. But the Gibney documentary doesn’t have an award-worthy performance from Seyfried, and it doesn’t have the pleasures of these little acting victories from Metcalf, from Smith, from Kate Burton, from Michael Ironside, from Elizabeth Marvel, from Michaela Watkins. And more.