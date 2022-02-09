HBO Max’s ‘The Girl Before’: TV Review

I like to make fun of the 2001 film Life as a House. It’s an easy target partially because it’s an excruciatingly maudlin film, but much more because I enjoy imagining how they decided on the title.

“See, the movie is about a character renovating a house, but do you think people will understand that it isn’t just a house?”

The Girl Before The Bottom Line Well-acted, but needlessly padded and heavy-handed. Airdate: Thursday, February 10 (HBO Max) Cast: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo, Jessica Plummer, Ben Hardy, a house Creator: J.P. Delaney

“Wait. Really? I missed that. I thought it was totally about a house.”

“No no! The house… it’s a metaphor!”

“For what?”

“Life!”

“Oh snap! Do you think we could call it The House Represents Life?”

“That’s a little on-the-nose, don’t you think?”

“Fine. I know you’re wedded to the idea of metaphor, but have you considered a simile instead?”

“Sounds literary! I love it!”

Nobody would make Life as a House as a movie today — it’s yet another of those mid-budget movies for adults that people aren’t paying $15-per-ticket to see — but somebody would absolutely make it as a limited TV series, which would give viewers the chance to really, really understand what that house represents.

Twenty years ago, the new HBO Max — BBC One in the U.K. — limited series The Girl Before also would have been a movie, a $25 million thriller starring Ashley Judd or Jennifer Lopez or Halle Berry. It might not have been good, but at a taut 95 minutes, it would have been very slightly profitable, especially on DVD.

Instead, J.P. Delaney has stretched his bestseller to four hours, pretty much the bare minimum for calling yourself a TV show, which is at least two hours more time than the story can justify. It’s repetitive, predictable and comfortably outlasts my patience with house-based metaphors — what, you thought the opening here was completely random? — and it’s frustrating because a feature-length adaptation still written by Delaney, still directed by Lisa Brühlmann and still starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo and Jessica Plummer could have been a solid little genre piece.

The star of The Girl Before is the house at 1 Folgate Street in London. Designed by architect Edward (Oyelowo), it’s a sternly minimalist masterpiece, all blank concrete walls and stone floors, with a complicated house-wide artificial intelligence system designed to learn from the house’s residents and also train them in the proper maintenance of such a strange space. Edward himself is pretty strange and he has decided to make the house available for far below market rent — I watched four hours hoping somebody would eventually say exactly how low — to the right tenants, who have to undergo a strict application process that includes an elaborate physiological questionnaire and an interview with Edward.

Edward’s standards are so high that the house has been empty for three years before Jane (Mbatha-Raw) applies. Jane is coming off a traumatizing failed pregnancy and she needs the mental realignment that the house might offer. In Jane, the differently traumatized Edward sees a kindred spirit. He’d last seen a similar kindred spirit in Emma (Plummer), who lived in the house three years earlier with her boyfriend Simon (Ben Hardy). Emma, who also boasts a recent trauma and bears a mighty strong resemblance to Jane, is heading for a tragic conclusion of her own.

The house represents life.

“I don’t actually think of myself as a minimalist. When you relentlessly eradicate everything unnecessary or imperfect, it’s surprising how little is left,” Edward says, one of the dozens of grand pronouncements he makes about the house and his work and what they represent.

The house represents marriage/relationships. It represents male obsession and female compulsion and the institutions that reinforce both.

The house, whose rules include restrictions on clutter or accessorizing, represents fresh starts and recovery from trauma.

“Every day I wake up here, all traces of the day before are gone. Like a clean slate,” Emma observes.

The house is the embodiment of therapy and very rudimentary Freudian psychoanalysis.

After one episode, I’d cracked enough of the “mystery” of the story that I was left to concentrate on whether there were supposed to be supernatural elements coming to the surface or just hallucinations. Netflix’s entertainingly idiotic Behind Her Eyes kept coming to mind as I was watching — yet another feature that got padded into a TV series by the necessities of the industry — and so I kept fantasizing truly loopy things that could be at play, awaiting some sort of twist that never came.

The narrative is pushed forward not by the story Delaney and Brühlmann are telling, but by the way they’re telling it, with a relentless back-and-forth between the two timelines. The goal is to make you just disoriented enough not to worry that very little is technically happening, plot-wise. Yes, Jane puts together her own Crazy Conspiracy Wall, but every prestige heroine does that these days. There’s a lot of psychosexual wheel-spinning revolving around characters who are, by design, defined exclusively by their trauma. The advantage afforded by TV’s endless time should be an expansive understanding of the characters, but if they’re merely one-note manifestations, you’re getting a four-hour repetition of basically three notes (Simon has no past or personality to speak of). It’s something Philip Glass can get away with; The Girl Before cannot.

Despite one-note characters, mind you, Mbatha-Raw and Plummer aren’t giving one-note performances, and any tension the series generates comes from how well the two actresses build their parallel descents. Perhaps because Mbatha-Raw is more established, her sad but fierce performance isn’t surprising, while I’m not sure I’d ever seen Plummer as an actress before; the singer/soap star more than holds her own.

Harkening back to that tradition of Heathcliff/Rochester anti-heroes — The Girl Before is very gothic in its origins — Oyelowo conveys enough temper and torment that audiences will probably be divided on his character and whether the show earns its last 10 or 15 minutes. I would say “No,” but that’s not Oyelowo’s fault. He’s intense and scary even in the moments he maybe isn’t supposed to be.

Obligatory callback reference to the house as the show’s final main character, and it is, indeed, a compelling space well navigated by Brühlmann and cinematographer Eben Bolter, who build suspense without resorting to cheap claustrophobia.

Even if I had not a trace of interest in the show’s core mystery, the performances and production design kept me from ever feeling bored with The Girl Before. It’s just a piece of minimalist architecture that could have stood to be minimized a bit more.