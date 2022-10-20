‘The Peripheral’ Review: Chloe Grace Moretz in Amazon Drama Tailor-Made for the ‘Westworld’-Weary

In Amazon’s new drama The Peripheral, a scientist is making adjustments to a robot meant to resemble a recently dispatched henchman. The voice is a problem. First, she orders his pitch to be lowered. Better. Still not quite right. Then she realizes his tone is too polite, and she orders the “amicability” dropped by 20 percent. Perfect.

One can imagine something very similar going on behind-the-scenes on The Peripheral, with series creator Scott Smith and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy deciding how much or how little their William Gibson adaptation would directly resemble HBO’s Westworld. “Give half of the characters feigned Southern accents and make the other half British,” you can imagine somebody saying. Better. Not quite right. “Drop the intellectual pretentiousness by 60 percent,” you can imagine somebody else adding. Perfect.

Actually, it’s a slight over-correction. There are big ideas under the surface that The Peripheral can’t explore because of a greater investment in twisty plot, garbled jargon and complicated world-building. Still, there’s something to be said for a version of Westworld that is simpler and therefore less ambitious and less reliably frustrating. You could rebrand The Peripheral as the fifth season of Westworld and audiences would probably just accept it, and while the cast isn’t nearly as good and the mythology isn’t nearly as convoluted, the chances of inevitable disappointment feel lower, at least through the six episodes sent to critics.

Somewhere in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Flynne — shades of Tron — Fisher (Chloe Grace Moretz) lives in poverty, but not crushing poverty, with her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) and their ailing mother (Melinda Page Hamilton). Burton is a veteran of a special “haptic” Marine unit, struggling with pain and other PTSD symptoms. Burton and his military buddies spend a lot of time playing virtual reality video games and he’s good enough to make money from it, with the catch: When it comes to the most difficult of tasks, Burton enlists Flynne, who’s the family’s real gaming genius — though for under-explained reasons, her participation has to be secretive.

Based on Flynne’s performance on a particularly daunting game, Burton is sent a fancy new VR headset to demo, with the potential of a major financial windfall, which means Flynne has to strap in. She finds herself in an immersive version of London engaged in a harrowing mission involving seduction, espionage, impromptu facial surgery and a mysterious woman named Aelita (Charlotte Riley). It turns out, though, that the game feels immersive because… it’s not a game. Through the magic of data transfer, Flynne is actually going to a very real — or apparently real — post-apocalyptic London circa 2100, and she’s accidentally seen something that makes her very valuable. She doesn’t know what she saw, but it makes her valuable enough for oligarch Lev (JJ Feild) and his fixer Wilf (Gary Carr) to protect her and for Cherise (T’Nia Miller), head of the ultra-shady Research Institute, to want her dead in any timeline necessary.

Smith’s adaptation takes the terminology and Winter’s-Bone-meets-The-Last-Starfighter (or Ready Player One, if your references are more basic) trappings of Gibson’s novel. The narrative specifics are mostly different, though it’s still built around parallel time-bending games of cat-and-mouse, sometimes featuring mechanical avatars — the “peripherals” of the title — and sometimes flesh-and-blood people with cyber augmentations. It’s a story of fungible identities, in which the lines between time periods, between people and machines and between people and other people have blurred.

It’s standard-issue Gibson and it’s the sort of thing that Nolan and Joy have made into the looping ouroboros that is Westworld, where any character can turn out to actually be any other character or a robot or a robot version of another character at any time. The vernacular of the world ranges from simple — “haptics” are, you know, like haptics, while “SIMs” are, you know, like SIMs — to indecipherable without proper explanation, and it’s almost a guarantee that any time two or more characters sit down for a conversation, it will be to offer exposition on something that confused you 15 minutes earlier.

You don’t get to episodic running times of over an hour without these exposition dumps, and they inevitably bring the series’ momentum to a halt. Like… Ooh, shootout in 2032! Martial arts brawl in 2100! Now let’s talk about “stubs.” Zzz.

Perhaps because Smith’s authorial tendency is toward propulsive pulp — if you haven’t read A Simple Plan or The Ruins, definitely do — there are fewer of those speed bumps than on Westworld, where by the third or fourth episode of every season, things have generally descended into faux profundity (fauxpundity) and noodling about free will and whether or not robots have souls.

Because I’m impossible to satisfy, I suspect there’s an ideal middle ground that isn’t quite achieved here. Some of the issues of identity nudged around are more of a tease than a topic. For example, Flynne, using Burton’s avatar in the future, has to make out with an attractive woman as part of what she thinks is the game and she’s obviously much more intrigued by this than by her mopey crush on a local police officer (Alex Hernandez’s Tommy). But it amounts to nothing.

Ditto some of the aspects of geographic specificity. Situating the show in Appalachia, Smith and the creative team have lots of room to explore the opioid epidemic and economic stratification in the volunteer military; again, these are fruitful angles that generally have to take a backseat to a busy plot and then long stretches explaining the things we just saw. The Peripheral is generally just a more accessible show than Westworld is, a boon to anybody wanting to just have fun with the hard-edged sci-fi conventions, but less ideal for anybody who enjoys the mystery box obsession of the HBO drama.

The Peripheral works perfectly well on a surface level. Especially when it comes to futuristic London, the special effects are exceptional, with a very Westworld-esque focus on shiny surfaces and a chilly urban color palette, all nicely contrasted with the more run-down world in 2032. If you’re a sucker for cyber gizmos and gewgaws, The Peripheral is awash in them. And even if I can’t quite track the technological evolution that would lead to some of the innovations, it’s mostly organic and well complemented by Michele Clapton’s costumes, highlighted by genre-friendly standbys like chic trench coats, evocative hoods and other accoutrements tailor-made for wandering through the Matrix.

The cast is also generally solid. Georgia-born Moretz is the star most comfortable with the show’s regionally inconsistent Southern accents, and she captures the exhilaration and desperation that come from experiencing the coolness of time travel and then realizing everybody wants to kill you. In the 2032 parts of the story, I liked Louis Herthum’s patrician/hillbilly charm as a vicious drug kingpin and Eli Goree delivers a burst of charisma as a triple-amputee who views the SIM as a chance to make himself physically and psychologically whole. The Deuce scene stealer Carr is all enigmatic calculation as a character with yet-to-be-revealed motivations, while no matter the size or quality of the part, Miller is always good for a graceful, dangerous intensity.

I keep comparing The Peripheral to Westworld, but it’s almost unavoidable. It won’t satisfy the most passionate of Westworld fans and it has many of the same sources of irritation. But it might be perfect for audiences craving a less arduous experience in that thematic vicinity — an imperfect simulation of an imperfect but curiosity-evoking concept.