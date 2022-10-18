‘Year One: A Political Odyssey’ Review: HBO’s Ho-Hum Look at Biden’s First Year as President

A couple of years ago, when it was announced that FX was doing an American Crime Story season on Monica Lewinsky, there was a wave of nonsensical concern that if the series came out during the 2020 election cycle, it might have some sort of impact.

If there’s been any similar rending of garments about HBO releasing Year One: A Political Odyssey in the middle of a midterm election cycle, I haven’t heard it. This speaks in part to the dilution of the HBO documentary brand, which used to be one of the industry’s gold standards and now simply seems to encompass whatever nonfiction programming — some still tremendous, it must be said — HBO is releasing at a rate of two or three docs or docuseries per week.

There’s no real buzz around Year One: A Political Odyssey on the eve of its premiere and I promise there will be no buzz after its premiere either (a bit, honestly, like that American Crime Story season) — which is vaguely bizarre since at least on some levels John Maggio’s film is loaded with what resembles an impressive amount of on-screen access. Year One is neither a celebration of the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency — an 85-minute platform for fellow Democrats to run on — nor is it an evisceration of the administration that Democrats will have to run away from. But that doesn’t mean it’s balanced and nuanced, either. Despite participation from many bigwigs within the Biden team, Year One fails completely as any sort of chronological overview, which is how the documentary presents itself. And the argument that it seems to actually be making is far too complicated to be made by people still embroiled in the middle of it all with no space for introspection.

Let’s begin with what Year One isn’t, which is simple. It’s not a definitive portrait of the first year of the Biden administration. Leaving aside that you wouldn’t expect or even want a sitting president to participate in a documentary like this, Biden has better things to do and nobody even tries to speculate on his thoughts on anything. Heck, Jill Biden has better things to do, as does Kamala Harris, whose name may or may not even be mentioned in the entire documentary.

You would not know from Year One, in fact, that Joe Biden had a domestic agenda other than COVID-19. Basically, the entire domestic side of the Biden cabinet is absent and unmentioned, from Merrick Garland to Janet Yellen to Pete Buttigieg. There’s nary a mention of Biden’s legislative plan or even a fleeting acknowledgment of the Supreme Court, or really anything happening in the United States other than a pandemic (which obviously isn’t nothing). At some point, Ohio Twitter troll Jim Jordan appears and claims that investigations into the January 6 insurrection are a way to distract from inflation, a border crisis and other GOP talking points. It’s striking that the January 6 investigation, inflation and the border crisis have all been ignored equally here. The doc doesn’t intend to be comprehensive — misleading title aside — but there are gaps that are, well, gaping.

So what is Year One? As best I can summarize the thesis being presented here, it’s that in an unprecedented and trying time, Biden and his administration had to reposition the United States on a global stage — including embracing a role of stewardship on climate change, following four years of the Trump Administration. It was an across-the-board effort and included setbacks when it came to the withdrawal from Afghanistan, but the repositioning paid off in the United States’ response to the Russian invasion in Ukraine. I don’t think it’s an incorrect thesis, but it’s one that’s very difficult to prove as every aspect of the Ukraine crisis (and climate change and, well, everything else) remains a work in progress.

Nobody really tries to. On the international side of the Biden ledger, Maggio has assembled an excellent roster, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, CIA Director William Burns, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield and more. These are the big people you’d want to see have a conversation about big issues, but they’re all current employees of the Biden administration with very, very, very limited things they’re going to be able to say about anything, be it things they did eight months ago or things they might need to do in the future. That means nobody is going to exhibit more than surface-level candor about tense relations with China or Russia or even adversarial forces inside the country like, you know, the Republican party.

The tentativeness with which anybody addresses Donald Trump is hilarious. It’s mostly veiled and anonymous references to foreign diplomats who expressed relief at having somebody new to work with. Whether Maggio or the talking heads were reticent about being confrontational hardly matters. What matters is that in a documentary that wants to mention the fractured state of the country and the challenges that presented, we get literally one canned quote from Jim Jordan as representative of the entire ideological schism.

The film is unable to give any indication of when any of the interviews are taking place or what level of retrospection they’re supposed to have, so it’s mostly bland platitudes. The bland platitudes can be negative, like acknowledging some failures in Afghanistan strategy and some failures of anticipation regarding the stagnation of COVID vaccination numbers. Or they can be positive, like the suggestion of how much better prepared the Biden team was for Putin’s Ukraine invasion.

Either way, people like Blinken and Sullivan and Austin will have to go back to work the day after this documentary debuts, and nobody here needs to worry about having said anything that might raise an eyebrow, much less get anybody in trouble. It’s all guarded and superficial and none of that is surprising, since the documentary begins by talking about how Biden assembled an international team of people he trusted and had long working relationships with — people who presumably would know better than to sit down with a documentary crew mid-administration to, as the kids probably don’t say anymore, spill the tea.

New York Times journalist David Sanger, whose The Perfect Weapon was previously adapted for HBO by Maggio, is one of the very few outsiders included here to steer the documentary’s narrative. I’m not sure he knows what this documentary was supposed to be either, so he offers just loose scaffolding. He also seems to know better than to give a frank breakdown of differences between administrations or any real Biden status check. And why or how would he? No good journalist would rush to the sort of conclusions that Year One: A Political Odyssey appears to crave.

I think there are intellectual points that Year One is beginning to make that could ultimately prove to be correct and perceptive, regarding where the nation and world were when Biden took office in January 2021 and the impact of the tangible and philosophical changes the administration made. This rushed and brief documentary, offering very little by way of new information or insight, is too close, too soon.